Adama Sanogo and Nelly Junior Joseph are two players to watch on Friday at 4:30 PM ET, when the UConn Huskies (25-8) play the Iona Gaels (27-7) in the first round of the NCAA tournament at MVP Arena.

How to Watch UConn vs. Iona

Game Day: Friday, March 17

Friday, March 17 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET Arena: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Location: Albany, New York

Albany, New York TV: TBS | Watch select March Madness games live on FuboTV

UConn's Last Game

UConn dropped its most recent game to Marquette, 70-68, on Friday. Sanogo was its leading scorer with 19 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adama Sanogo 19 11 1 0 0 0 Alex Karaban 10 5 1 0 0 2 Nahiem Alleyne 10 0 1 2 0 2

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo posts 16.8 points and 7.3 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also averaging 1.3 assists, shooting 59.4% from the field.

Tristen Newton paces the Huskies at 4.6 assists per contest, while also putting up 4.2 rebounds and 10.2 points.

Jordan Hawkins puts up 16.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest, shooting 40.5% from the field and 36.8% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Andre Jackson puts up 6.7 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest, shooting 41.8% from the floor.

Alex Karaban is putting up 9.7 points, 1.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)