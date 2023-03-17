The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (25-8) and the No. 13 seed Iona Gaels (27-7) meet on Friday at 4:30 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on TBS.

UConn vs. Iona Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

MVP Arena in Albany, New York TV: TBS

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Gaels have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

UConn has a 20-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.

The Huskies are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gaels sit at 81st.

The Huskies score 13.5 more points per game (78.5) than the Gaels allow (65).

UConn is 23-5 when scoring more than 65 points.

UConn Home & Away Comparison

UConn is averaging 83.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 13.2 more points than it is averaging in road games (70.1).

Defensively the Huskies have played better in home games this year, giving up 63.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 when playing on the road.

In home games, UConn is averaging one more threes per game (9.1) than in away games (8.1). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to in away games (32.9%).

UConn Schedule