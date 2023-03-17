How to Watch UConn vs. Iona on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (25-8) and the No. 13 seed Iona Gaels (27-7) meet on Friday at 4:30 PM in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. The contest airs on TBS.
UConn vs. Iona Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: TBS
UConn Stats Insights
- The Huskies make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Gaels have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
- UConn has a 20-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.
- The Huskies are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gaels sit at 81st.
- The Huskies score 13.5 more points per game (78.5) than the Gaels allow (65).
- UConn is 23-5 when scoring more than 65 points.
UConn Home & Away Comparison
- UConn is averaging 83.3 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 13.2 more points than it is averaging in road games (70.1).
- Defensively the Huskies have played better in home games this year, giving up 63.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 when playing on the road.
- In home games, UConn is averaging one more threes per game (9.1) than in away games (8.1). It also has a higher three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to in away games (32.9%).
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ Villanova
|W 71-59
|Wells Fargo Center
|3/9/2023
|Providence
|W 73-66
|Madison Square Garden
|3/10/2023
|Marquette
|L 70-68
|Madison Square Garden
|3/17/2023
|Iona
|-
|MVP Arena
