An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 13th-seeded Iona Gaels (27-7) take the court against the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (25-8) on Friday at MVP Arena. The contest begins at 4:30 PM.

UConn vs. Iona Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York TV: TBS

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Gaels have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).

In games UConn shoots better than 40.9% from the field, it is 20-4 overall.

The Huskies are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gaels sit at 81st.

The Huskies average 78.5 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 65 the Gaels give up.

UConn is 23-5 when scoring more than 65 points.

UConn Home & Away Comparison

UConn is putting up 83.3 points per game at home. In road games, it is averaging 70.1 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Huskies are giving up 1.9 fewer points per game (63.9) than away from home (65.8).

UConn is averaging 9.1 threes per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is one more threes and 3.9% points better than it is averaging in road games (8.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

