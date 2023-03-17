How to Watch UConn vs. Iona on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 5:16 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
An opening-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 13th-seeded Iona Gaels (27-7) take the court against the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (25-8) on Friday at MVP Arena. The contest begins at 4:30 PM.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
UConn vs. Iona Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: TBS
- Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
UConn Stats Insights
- The Huskies make 46% of their shots from the field this season, which is 5.1 percentage points higher than the Gaels have allowed to their opponents (40.9%).
- In games UConn shoots better than 40.9% from the field, it is 20-4 overall.
- The Huskies are the 13th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gaels sit at 81st.
- The Huskies average 78.5 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 65 the Gaels give up.
- UConn is 23-5 when scoring more than 65 points.
UConn Home & Away Comparison
- UConn is putting up 83.3 points per game at home. In road games, it is averaging 70.1 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Huskies are giving up 1.9 fewer points per game (63.9) than away from home (65.8).
- UConn is averaging 9.1 threes per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from three-point land in home games, which is one more threes and 3.9% points better than it is averaging in road games (8.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|@ Villanova
|W 71-59
|Wells Fargo Center
|3/9/2023
|Providence
|W 73-66
|Madison Square Garden
|3/10/2023
|Marquette
|L 70-68
|Madison Square Garden
|3/17/2023
|Iona
|-
|MVP Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.