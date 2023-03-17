The No. 4 UConn Huskies (25-8) are 9.5-point favorites to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 13 Iona Gaels (27-7) on Friday, tipping off at 4:30 PM on TBS. Here's everything you need to know about this 4-13 matchup before filling out your bracket. The matchup has a point total of 141.5.

UConn vs. Iona Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
  • Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV: TBS
  • Where: Albany, New York
  • Venue: MVP Arena
Favorite Spread Over/Under
UConn -9.5 141.5

UConn vs Iona Betting Records & Stats

  • The Huskies have an 18-9-0 record against the spread this season.
  • This season, UConn has won nine of its 10 games, or 90%, when favored by at least -450 on the moneyline.
  • The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for the Huskies.
  • So far this year, Iona has compiled a 15-8-0 record against the spread.
  • This is the worst odds of a win that sportsbooks have given the Gaels this season with a +350 moneyline set for this game.
  • The moneyline set for this matchup implies Iona has a 22.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

UConn vs. Iona Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
UConn 16 59.3% 78.5 154.9 65 130 143.6
Iona 11 47.8% 76.4 154.9 65 130 141.8

Additional UConn vs Iona Insights & Trends

  • UConn is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its past 10 contests.
  • Four of Huskies' last 10 contests have hit the over.
  • Iona has gone 9-1 in its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
  • Four of the Gaels' past 10 games have hit the over.
  • The Huskies score 13.5 more points per game (78.5) than the Gaels allow (65).
  • When UConn puts up more than 65 points, it is 16-7 against the spread and 23-5 overall.
  • The Gaels' 76.4 points per game are 11.4 more points than the 65 the Huskies give up.
  • When it scores more than 65 points, Iona is 15-6 against the spread and 24-5 overall.

UConn vs. Iona Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
UConn 18-9-0 7-4 17-10-0
Iona 15-8-0 0-0 11-12-0

UConn vs. Iona Home/Away Splits

UConn Iona
15-2 Home Record 11-1
5-5 Away Record 8-4
10-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0
3-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0
83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.1
70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8
11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0
3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

