UConn vs. Iona: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - First Round
The No. 4 UConn Huskies (25-8) are 9.5-point favorites to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 13 Iona Gaels (27-7) on Friday, tipping off at 4:30 PM on TBS. Here's everything you need to know about this 4-13 matchup before filling out your bracket. The matchup has a point total of 141.5.
UConn vs. Iona Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
- Time: 4:30 PM ET
- TV: TBS
- Where: Albany, New York
- Venue: MVP Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UConn
|-9.5
|141.5
UConn vs Iona Betting Records & Stats
- The Huskies have an 18-9-0 record against the spread this season.
- This season, UConn has won nine of its 10 games, or 90%, when favored by at least -450 on the moneyline.
- The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for the Huskies.
- So far this year, Iona has compiled a 15-8-0 record against the spread.
- This is the worst odds of a win that sportsbooks have given the Gaels this season with a +350 moneyline set for this game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Iona has a 22.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
UConn vs. Iona Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 141.5
|% of Games Over 141.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UConn
|16
|59.3%
|78.5
|154.9
|65
|130
|143.6
|Iona
|11
|47.8%
|76.4
|154.9
|65
|130
|141.8
Additional UConn vs Iona Insights & Trends
- UConn is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its past 10 contests.
- Four of Huskies' last 10 contests have hit the over.
- Iona has gone 9-1 in its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.
- Four of the Gaels' past 10 games have hit the over.
- The Huskies score 13.5 more points per game (78.5) than the Gaels allow (65).
- When UConn puts up more than 65 points, it is 16-7 against the spread and 23-5 overall.
- The Gaels' 76.4 points per game are 11.4 more points than the 65 the Huskies give up.
- When it scores more than 65 points, Iona is 15-6 against the spread and 24-5 overall.
UConn vs. Iona Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UConn
|18-9-0
|7-4
|17-10-0
|Iona
|15-8-0
|0-0
|11-12-0
UConn vs. Iona Home/Away Splits
|UConn
|Iona
|15-2
|Home Record
|11-1
|5-5
|Away Record
|8-4
|10-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|7-3-0
|3-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|5-4-0
|83.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|80.1
|70.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|73.8
|11-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-4-0
|3-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-5-0
