The No. 4 UConn Huskies (25-8) are 9.5-point favorites to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they meet the No. 13 Iona Gaels (27-7) on Friday, tipping off at 4:30 PM on TBS. Here's everything you need to know about this 4-13 matchup before filling out your bracket. The matchup has a point total of 141.5.

UConn vs. Iona Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -9.5 141.5

UConn vs Iona Betting Records & Stats

The Huskies have an 18-9-0 record against the spread this season.

This season, UConn has won nine of its 10 games, or 90%, when favored by at least -450 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for the Huskies.

So far this year, Iona has compiled a 15-8-0 record against the spread.

This is the worst odds of a win that sportsbooks have given the Gaels this season with a +350 moneyline set for this game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Iona has a 22.2% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

UConn vs. Iona Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 16 59.3% 78.5 154.9 65 130 143.6 Iona 11 47.8% 76.4 154.9 65 130 141.8

Additional UConn vs Iona Insights & Trends

UConn is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its past 10 contests.

Four of Huskies' last 10 contests have hit the over.

Iona has gone 9-1 in its past 10 games, with a 7-3 record against the spread during that span.

Four of the Gaels' past 10 games have hit the over.

The Huskies score 13.5 more points per game (78.5) than the Gaels allow (65).

When UConn puts up more than 65 points, it is 16-7 against the spread and 23-5 overall.

The Gaels' 76.4 points per game are 11.4 more points than the 65 the Huskies give up.

When it scores more than 65 points, Iona is 15-6 against the spread and 24-5 overall.

UConn vs. Iona Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 18-9-0 7-4 17-10-0 Iona 15-8-0 0-0 11-12-0

UConn vs. Iona Home/Away Splits

UConn Iona 15-2 Home Record 11-1 5-5 Away Record 8-4 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.1 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

