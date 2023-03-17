The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (25-8) are a 9.5-point favorite in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament against the No. 13 seed Iona Gaels (27-7) on Friday at MVP Arena. The contest begins at 4:30 PM on TBS. Here are insights into this West Region 4-13 matchup to help you fill out your bracket. The point total for the matchup is set at 141.5.

UConn vs. Iona Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -9.5 141.5

UConn vs Iona Betting Records & Stats

The Huskies are 18-9-0 against the spread this season.

This season, UConn has won nine of its 10 games, or 90%, when favored by at least -450 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for the Huskies.

Iona has a 15-8-0 record against the spread this year.

The Gaels have yet to play a game this season with longer moneyline odds than +340.

Iona has an implied victory probability of 22.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

UConn vs. Iona Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 16 59.3% 78.5 154.9 65 130 143.6 Iona 11 47.8% 76.4 154.9 65 130 141.8

Additional UConn vs Iona Insights & Trends

UConn has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in its last 10 games.

In their past 10 games, the Huskies have hit the over four times.

Iona has a 7-3 record against the spread while finishing 9-1 overall over its last 10 games.

The Gaels have hit the over in four of their past 10 outings.

The Huskies average 13.5 more points per game (78.5) than the Gaels give up (65).

UConn is 16-7 against the spread and 23-5 overall when scoring more than 65 points.

The Gaels score 11.4 more points per game (76.4) than the Huskies allow their opponents to score (65).

Iona has put together a 15-6 ATS record and a 24-5 overall record in games it scores more than 65 points.

UConn vs. Iona Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 18-9-0 7-4 17-10-0 Iona 15-8-0 0-0 11-12-0

UConn vs. Iona Home/Away Splits

UConn Iona 15-2 Home Record 11-1 5-5 Away Record 8-4 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.1 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

