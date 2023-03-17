The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (25-8) and the No. 13 seed Iona Gaels (27-7) will meet on Friday at 4:30 PM in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament. UConn is a 9.5-point favorite in the matchup, which airs on TBS. Here's everything you need to know ahead of this 4-13 matchup in the West Region bracket. The matchup has an over/under of 141.5 points.

UConn vs. Iona Odds & Info

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV: TBS

TBS Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -9.5 141.5

UConn Betting Records & Stats

In 16 of 27 games this season, UConn and its opponents have combined to total more than 141.5 points.

The average point total in UConn's contests this year is 143.5, two more points than this game's over/under.

The Huskies' ATS record is 18-9-0 this season.

This season, UConn has been favored 23 times and won 17, or 73.9%, of those games.

This season, UConn has won eight of its nine games, or 88.9%, when favored by at least -500 on the moneyline.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that UConn has a 83.3% chance to win.

UConn vs. Iona Over/Under Stats

Games Over 141.5 % of Games Over 141.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 16 59.3% 78.5 154.9 65 130 143.6 Iona 11 47.8% 76.4 154.9 65 130 141.8

Additional UConn Insights & Trends

UConn has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Huskies have gone over the total four times.

The 78.5 points per game the Huskies score are 13.5 more points than the Gaels allow (65).

UConn is 16-7 against the spread and 23-5 overall when scoring more than 65 points.

UConn vs. Iona Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 18-9-0 7-4 17-10-0 Iona 15-8-0 0-0 11-12-0

UConn vs. Iona Home/Away Splits

UConn Iona 15-2 Home Record 11-1 5-5 Away Record 8-4 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-3-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 5-4-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 80.1 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 73.8 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-5-0

