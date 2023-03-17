Women’s March Madness 2023 First Round: Game Times & Where to Watch - March 17
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 6:01 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
The First Round round of the Women's NCAA Tournament on March 17 has 16 games on the schedule, with the most intriguing matchup being a clash between No. 11 Mississippi State and No. 6 Creighton. For information on game times, details on how to watch each game, and everything else March Madness related, check out our breakdown below.
For information on game times, details on how to watch each game, and everything else March Madness related, check out our breakdown below.
First Round Odds and How to Watch
No. 9 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. No. 8 South Florida Bulls
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- Venue: Colonial Life Arena
- Location: Columbia, South Carolina
How to Watch Marquette vs South Florida
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: fuboTV
No. 10 West Virginia Mountaineers vs. No. 7 Arizona Wildcats
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Venue: Xfinity Center
- Location: College Park, Maryland
How to Watch West Virginia vs Arizona
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV
No. 10 Georgia Lady Bulldogs vs. No. 7 Florida State Seminoles
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
- Location: Iowa City, Iowa
How to Watch Georgia vs Florida State
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: fuboTV
No. 16 Norfolk State Spartanettes vs. No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks
- Game Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Venue: Colonial Life Arena
- Location: Columbia, South Carolina
How to Watch Norfolk State vs South Carolina
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV
No. 15 Holy Cross Crusaders vs. No. 2 Maryland Terrapins
- Game Time: 2:30 PM ET
- Venue: Xfinity Center
- Location: College Park, Maryland
How to Watch Holy Cross vs Maryland
- TV: ESPNews
- Live Stream: fuboTV
No. 11 UNLV Lady Rebels vs. No. 6 Michigan Wolverines
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
- Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
How to Watch UNLV vs Michigan
- TV: ESPNU
- Live Stream: fuboTV
No. 14 Southern Utah Thunderbirds vs. No. 3 Notre Dame Fighting Irish
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Venue: Purcell Pavilion
- Location: South Bend, Indiana
How to Watch Southern Utah vs Notre Dame
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: fuboTV
No. 15 SE Louisiana Lions vs. No. 2 Iowa Hawkeyes
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Venue: Carver-Hawkeye Arena
- Location: Iowa City, Iowa
How to Watch SE Louisiana vs Iowa
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: fuboTV
No. 14 Hawaii Rainbow Wahine vs. No. 3 LSU Lady Tigers
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Venue: Pete Maravich Assembly Center
- Location: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
How to Watch Hawaii vs LSU
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: fuboTV
No. 16 Chattanooga Lady Mocs vs. No. 1 Virginia Tech Hokies
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET
- Venue: Cassell Coliseum
- Location: Blacksburg, Virginia
How to Watch Chattanooga vs Virginia Tech
- TV: ESPNU
- Live Stream: fuboTV
No. 11 Mississippi State Bulldogs vs. No. 6 Creighton Bluejays
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Purcell Pavilion
- Location: South Bend, Indiana
How to Watch Mississippi State vs Creighton
- TV: ESPNews
- Live Stream: fuboTV
No. 16 Sacred Heart Pioneers vs. No. 1 Stanford Cardinal
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Maples Pavilion
- Location: Stanford, California
How to Watch Sacred Heart vs Stanford
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: fuboTV
No. 15 Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs vs. No. 2 Utah Utes
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
How to Watch Gardner-Webb vs Utah
- TV: ESPNU
- Live Stream: fuboTV
No. 9 South Dakota State Jackrabbits vs. No. 8 USC Trojans
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Venue: Cassell Coliseum
- Location: Blacksburg, Virginia
How to Watch South Dakota State vs USC
- TV: ESPNews
- Live Stream: fuboTV
No. 9 Gonzaga Bulldogs vs. No. 8 Ole Miss Rebels
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Maples Pavilion
- Location: Stanford, California
How to Watch Gonzaga vs Ole Miss
- TV: ESPNU
- Live Stream: fuboTV
No. 10 Princeton Tigers vs. No. 7 NC State Wolfpack
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Venue: Jon M. Huntsman Center
- Location: Salt Lake City, Utah
How to Watch Princeton vs NC State
- TV: ESPN2
- Live Stream: fuboTV
