A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 3-seed Xavier Musketeers (25-9) play against the No. 14 seed Kennesaw State Owls (26-8) on Friday at Greensboro Coliseum. The matchup starts at 12:40 PM.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Xavier vs. Kennesaw State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 12:40 PM ET Where: Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina

Greensboro Coliseum in Greensboro, North Carolina TV: truTV

truTV Live Stream select March Madness games on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Watch college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers are shooting 49.4% from the field this season, 6.5 percentage points higher than the 42.9% the Owls allow to opponents.

In games Xavier shoots higher than 42.9% from the field, it is 23-6 overall.

The Owls are the 202nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Musketeers sit at 35th.

The Musketeers average 12.5 more points per game (81.4) than the Owls give up (68.9).

Xavier is 23-3 when scoring more than 68.9 points.

Kennesaw State Stats Insights

Kennesaw State has put together a 15-4 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 44.3% from the field.

The Musketeers are the rebounding team in the country, the Owls rank 266th.

The Owls' 75.3 points per game are only 1.2 more points than the 74.1 the Musketeers allow to opponents.

When Kennesaw State gives up fewer than 81.4 points, it is 22-3.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison

Offensively Xavier has performed better at home this year, scoring 83.6 points per game, compared to 80.5 per game on the road.

The Musketeers surrender 71.7 points per game in home games this year, compared to 77.1 in away games.

When it comes to three-point shooting, Xavier has performed worse when playing at home this year, sinking 7.2 three-pointers per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 per game and a 40.5% percentage on the road.

Kennesaw State Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Kennesaw State is scoring 9.2 more points per game at home (80.4) than on the road (71.2).

At home the Owls are allowing 65.7 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than they are away (71.2).

Beyond the arc, Kennesaw State makes fewer 3-pointers away (7.9 per game) than at home (8.4), but shoots a higher percentage on the road (37.7%) than at home (35.5%).

Xavier Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/9/2023 DePaul W 89-84 Madison Square Garden 3/10/2023 Creighton W 82-60 Madison Square Garden 3/11/2023 Marquette L 65-51 Madison Square Garden 3/17/2023 Kennesaw State - Greensboro Coliseum

Kennesaw State Schedule