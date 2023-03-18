Lauri Markkanen and the Utah Jazz (33-36) are 4.5-point underdogs against Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics (49-22) Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Vivint Arena. The matchup tips off at 9:00 PM ET on SportsNet RM and NBCS-BOS. The matchup has an over/under of 233.5.

Celtics vs. Jazz Odds & Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah

Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah TV: SportsNet RM and NBCS-BOS

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -4.5 233.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Celtics Betting Records & Stats

Boston's games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 233.5 points 31 times.

The average total in Boston's matchups this year is 229.8, 3.7 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Celtics are 37-34-0 against the spread this season.

Boston has entered the game as favorites 66 times this season and won 47, or 71.2%, of those games.

This season, Boston has won 33 of its 47 games, or 70.2%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Celtics vs. Jazz Over/Under Stats

Celtics vs Jazz Total Facts Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 31 43.7% 117.6 234.8 112.2 229.4 227.5 Jazz 35 50.7% 117.2 234.8 117.2 229.4 231.2

Additional Celtics Insights & Trends

The Celtics are 4-6 against the spread and 5-5 overall over their past 10 contests.

Five of Celtics' last 10 outings have hit the over.

Boston has done a better job covering the spread in away games (19-17-0) than it has in home games (18-17-0).

The Celtics put up 117.6 points per game, only 0.4 more points than the 117.2 the Jazz give up.

Boston is 25-10 against the spread and 32-3 overall when scoring more than 117.2 points.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got a great offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this fantastic first-time player promotion.

Celtics vs. Jazz Betting Splits

Celtics and Jazz Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 37-34 22-27 37-34 Jazz 39-30 16-5 40-29

Celtics vs. Jazz Point Insights

Scoring Insights Celtics Jazz 117.6 Points Scored (PG) 117.2 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 6 25-10 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 32-13 32-3 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 29-16 112.2 Points Allowed (PG) 117.2 7 NBA Rank (PAPG) 22 28-19 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 24-11 36-11 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 21-14

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.