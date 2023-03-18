Top Players to Watch: Texas vs. Penn State - Second Round
The Texas Longhorns and the Penn State Nittany Lions are slated to play in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Saturday at Wells Fargo Arena, with a tip-off time of 7:45 PM ET. When these two teams hit the court, Marcus Carr and Jalen Pickett are two players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on CBS.
How to Watch Texas vs. Penn State
- Game Day: Saturday, March 18
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Arena: Wells Fargo Arena
- Location: Des Moines, Iowa
- TV: CBS | Watch live on FuboTV
Texas' Last Game
Texas was victorious in its most recent game against Colgate, 81-61, on Thursday. Jabari Rice led the way with 23 points, plus six boards and three assists.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jabari Rice
|23
|6
|3
|2
|0
|7
|Marcus Carr
|17
|1
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Dylan Disu
|17
|10
|1
|0
|1
|0
Penn State's Last Game
On Thursday, in its most recent game, Penn State defeated Texas A&M 76-59. With 27 points, Andrew Funk was its top scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Andrew Funk
|27
|4
|1
|1
|0
|8
|Jalen Pickett
|19
|7
|8
|0
|0
|1
|Seth Lundy
|10
|3
|0
|0
|0
|2
Texas Players to Watch
Rice averages 12.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per contest, shooting 46% from the field and 37.2% from downtown with 1.7 made 3-pointers per contest.
Timmy Allen posts a team-best 5.4 rebounds per game. He is also averaging 10.3 points and 3.6 assists, shooting 48.2% from the field.
Tyrese Hunter averages 10.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 38.4% from the floor and 33.5% from beyond the arc with 1.5 made 3-pointers per contest.
Dylan Disu is averaging 8.5 points, 1 assists and 4.3 rebounds per contest.
Penn State Players to Watch
Pickett paces the Nittany Lions in scoring (17.9 points per game), rebounding (7.3) and assists (6.7), shooting 51.1% from the floor and 38.5% from beyond the arc with 1.3 triples per game. He also averages 0.9 steals and 0.5 blocked shots.
The Nittany Lions get 14.3 points, 6.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per game from Seth Lundy.
Funk gets the Nittany Lions 12.5 points, 3 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game. He also delivers 0.6 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
The Nittany Lions receive 8.8 points, 2.9 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Camren Wynter.
Myles Dread gives the Nittany Lions 5.4 points, 2 rebounds and 0.9 assists per contest. He also averages 0.5 steals and 0.1 blocked shots.
Texas Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Marcus Carr
|13.4
|3.2
|4.3
|1.9
|0.2
|1.8
|Jabari Rice
|15.8
|3.8
|2.3
|1.3
|0.4
|2.4
|Dylan Disu
|12.9
|6.5
|1.1
|0.8
|1
|0.5
|Tyrese Hunter
|10.9
|2.2
|2.1
|1
|0.4
|1.8
|Timmy Allen
|5.1
|4.4
|3
|0.6
|0.1
|0
Penn State Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jalen Pickett
|17.4
|7.2
|6.1
|0.9
|0.7
|1.2
|Seth Lundy
|13.4
|6.2
|0.8
|0.3
|0.5
|2
|Camren Wynter
|12.2
|4
|2.5
|0.8
|0
|1.5
|Andrew Funk
|12.3
|3.9
|0.7
|0.4
|0
|3.1
|Kebba Njie
|4
|3.7
|0.5
|0
|0.1
|0
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.