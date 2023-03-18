UCLA vs. Sacramento State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 7:41 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the UCLA Bruins (25-9) against the Sacramento State Hornets (25-7) at Pauley Pavilion should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 72-58 in favor of UCLA, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 11:30 PM ET on March 18.
In their most recent game on Sunday, the Bruins suffered a 65-61 loss to Washington State.
UCLA vs. Sacramento State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 11:30 PM ET
- Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN2
UCLA vs. Sacramento State Score Prediction
- Prediction: UCLA 72, Sacramento State 58
UCLA Schedule Analysis
- When the Bruins defeated the Stanford Cardinal (No. 5 in the AP's Top 25) on March 3 by a score of 69-65, it was their best victory of the season thus far.
- The Bruins have nine Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 10th-most in Division I. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 35th-most.
- UCLA has tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (six).
UCLA 2022-23 Best Wins
- 69-65 over Stanford (No. 5/AP Poll) on March 3
- 80-63 over Tennessee (No. 23/AP Poll) on November 20
- 72-65 over South Dakota State (No. 24) on November 19
- 73-59 over Arizona (No. 24/AP Poll) on March 2
- 73-66 on the road over Washington State (No. 22/AP Poll) on January 22
Sacramento State Schedule Analysis
- The Hornets beat the No. 107-ranked (according to our computer rankings) UTEP Miners, 63-50, on November 26, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- Sacramento State has 14 wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 35th-most in the nation.
Sacramento State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-50 over UTEP (No. 107) on November 26
- 76-63 over Northern Arizona (No. 113) on March 8
- 82-73 at home over Montana State (No. 114) on February 23
- 82-74 at home over Eastern Washington (No. 127) on January 7
- 70-68 at home over UCSB (No. 130) on November 19
UCLA Performance Insights
- The Bruins average 70.2 points per game (82nd in college basketball) while giving up 61.9 per contest (105th in college basketball). They have a +283 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.3 points per game.
- UCLA is averaging 67.7 points per game this season in conference matchups, which is 2.5 fewer points per game than its season average (70.2).
- The Bruins are averaging 71.6 points per game this year in home games, which is 4.2 more points than they're averaging away from home (67.4).
- Defensively, UCLA has been better in home games this season, ceding 58.8 points per game, compared to 65.4 in road games.
- The Bruins' offense has been less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 67.1 points a contest compared to the 70.2 they've averaged this year.
Sacramento State Performance Insights
- The Hornets outscore opponents by 9.6 points per game (posting 69.3 points per game, 100th in college basketball, and giving up 59.7 per outing, 65th in college basketball) and have a +307 scoring differential.
- In conference play, Sacramento State is averaging more points (71.6 per game) than it is overall (69.3) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Hornets are averaging 4.2 more points per game at home (71.7) than on the road (67.5).
- Sacramento State is allowing fewer points at home (59.7 per game) than away (62.5).
- The Hornets are posting 73.6 points per game in their last 10 games, which is 4.3 more than their average for the season (69.3).
