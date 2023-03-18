Saturday's game between the UConn Huskies (29-5) and the Vermont Catamounts (25-6) at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-47 and heavily favors UConn to come out on top. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on March 18.

The Huskies won their most recent outing 67-56 against Villanova on Monday.

UConn vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: ABC

UConn vs. Vermont Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 78, Vermont 47

UConn Schedule Analysis

On November 27, the Huskies claimed their best win of the season, an 86-79 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 3 in the AP's Top 25.

The Huskies have the most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (15).

Against Quadrant 2 teams, UConn is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories.

The Huskies have seven wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in the nation.

UConn 2022-23 Best Wins

86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27

83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14

63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29

67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6

60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18

UConn Performance Insights