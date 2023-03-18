UConn vs. Vermont Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:42 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Saturday's game between the UConn Huskies (29-5) and the Vermont Catamounts (25-6) at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-47 and heavily favors UConn to come out on top. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on March 18.
The Huskies won their most recent outing 67-56 against Villanova on Monday.
UConn vs. Vermont Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
UConn vs. Vermont Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 78, Vermont 47
UConn Schedule Analysis
- On November 27, the Huskies claimed their best win of the season, an 86-79 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 3 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Huskies have the most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (15).
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, UConn is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories.
- The Huskies have seven wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in the nation.
UConn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27
- 83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14
- 63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29
- 67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6
- 60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18
UConn Performance Insights
- The Huskies outscore opponents by 17.1 points per game (scoring 75.7 points per game to rank 29th in college basketball while allowing 58.6 per outing to rank 45th in college basketball) and have a +582 scoring differential overall.
- UConn's offense has been less productive in Big East games this year, posting 73.5 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 75.7 PPG.
- The Huskies average 77.5 points per game at home, compared to 72.8 points per game in road games, a difference of 4.7 points per contest.
- Defensively UConn has played worse in home games this season, ceding 58.7 points per game, compared to 58.4 when playing on the road.
- The Huskies' offense has been much less productive over their last 10 games, putting up 65.4 points a contest compared to the 75.7 they've averaged this year.
