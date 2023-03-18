UConn vs. Vermont Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:42 AM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the UConn Huskies (29-5) versus the Vermont Catamounts (25-6) at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-47 in favor of UConn, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on March 18.
In their most recent game on Monday, the Huskies secured a 67-56 victory over Villanova.
UConn vs. Vermont Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
UConn vs. Vermont Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 78, Vermont 47
UConn Schedule Analysis
- The Huskies captured their signature win of the season on November 27, when they took down the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 3 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 86-79.
- The Huskies have the most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (15).
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, UConn is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.
- The Huskies have seven wins over Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 43rd-most in the country.
UConn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27
- 83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14
- 63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29
- 67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6
- 60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18
UConn Performance Insights
- The Huskies outscore opponents by 17.1 points per game (scoring 75.7 points per game to rank 29th in college basketball while allowing 58.6 per contest to rank 45th in college basketball) and have a +582 scoring differential overall.
- On offense, UConn is posting 73.5 points per game this year in conference contests. To compare, its overall average (75.7 points per game) is 2.2 PPG higher.
- The Huskies are averaging 77.5 points per game this season when playing at home, which is 4.7 more points than they're averaging in away games (72.8).
- UConn allows 58.7 points per game at home, compared to 58.4 away from home.
- The Huskies have been putting up 65.4 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's significantly lower than the 75.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
