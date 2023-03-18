UConn vs. Vermont Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:42 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's contest that pits the UConn Huskies (29-5) versus the Vermont Catamounts (25-6) at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-47 in favor of UConn, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on March 18.
The Huskies are coming off of a 67-56 win against Villanova in their last game on Monday.
UConn vs. Vermont Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
UConn vs. Vermont Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 78, Vermont 47
UConn Schedule Analysis
- The Huskies registered their best win of the season on November 27, when they took down the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 3 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 86-79.
- The Huskies have 15 wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, the most in Division 1.
- Against Quadrant 2 teams, UConn is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Huskies are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most wins.
UConn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27
- 83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14
- 63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29
- 67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6
- 60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UConn Performance Insights
- The Huskies have a +582 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.1 points per game. They're putting up 75.7 points per game to rank 29th in college basketball and are giving up 58.6 per contest to rank 45th in college basketball.
- With 73.5 points per game in Big East action, UConn is averaging 2.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (75.7 PPG).
- Offensively, the Huskies have fared better when playing at home this season, scoring 77.5 points per game, compared to 72.8 per game away from home.
- UConn is ceding 58.7 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 58.4.
- The Huskies have seen a downturn in scoring lately, racking up 65.4 points per game in their last 10 contests, 10.3 points fewer than the 75.7 they've scored this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.