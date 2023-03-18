Saturday's contest that pits the UConn Huskies (29-5) versus the Vermont Catamounts (25-6) at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 78-47 in favor of UConn, who is big favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on March 18.

The Huskies are coming off of a 67-56 win against Villanova in their last game on Monday.

UConn vs. Vermont Game Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: ABC

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

UConn vs. Vermont Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 78, Vermont 47

UConn Schedule Analysis

The Huskies registered their best win of the season on November 27, when they took down the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 3 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 86-79.

The Huskies have 15 wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, the most in Division 1.

Against Quadrant 2 teams, UConn is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 21st-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Huskies are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 44th-most wins.

UConn 2022-23 Best Wins

86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27

83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14

63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29

67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6

60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

UConn Performance Insights