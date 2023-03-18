UConn vs. Vermont Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:42 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Saturday's contest between the UConn Huskies (29-5) and the Vermont Catamounts (25-6) at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 78-47 and heavily favors UConn to come out on top. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on March 18.
Their last time out, the Huskies won on Monday 67-56 against Villanova.
UConn vs. Vermont Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
UConn vs. Vermont Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 78, Vermont 47
UConn Schedule Analysis
- The Huskies' best win this season came in an 86-79 victory over the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes on November 27.
- The Huskies have 15 wins against Quadrant 1 teams, the most in Division 1.
- UConn has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (six).
- The Huskies have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 3 victories in the nation (seven).
UConn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27
- 83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14
- 63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29
- 67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6
- 60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UConn Performance Insights
- The Huskies have a +582 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.1 points per game. They're putting up 75.7 points per game to rank 29th in college basketball and are allowing 58.6 per contest to rank 46th in college basketball.
- With 73.5 points per game in Big East contests, UConn is putting up 2.2 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (75.7 PPG).
- Offensively, the Huskies have fared better in home games this year, posting 77.5 points per game, compared to 72.8 per game when playing on the road.
- Defensively UConn has played worse in home games this year, surrendering 58.7 points per game, compared to 58.4 on the road.
- The Huskies' offense has been much less productive over their last 10 games, racking up 65.4 points a contest compared to the 75.7 they've averaged this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.