UConn vs. Vermont Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 3:42 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Saturday's contest features the UConn Huskies (29-5) and the Vermont Catamounts (25-6) facing off at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in what is expected to be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 78-47 victory for heavily favored UConn according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 3:00 PM ET on March 18.
The Huskies are coming off of a 67-56 win against Villanova in their last game on Monday.
UConn vs. Vermont Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: ABC
UConn vs. Vermont Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 78, Vermont 47
UConn Schedule Analysis
- In their best win of the season, the Huskies beat the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes, 86-79, on November 27.
- The Huskies have the most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (15).
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, UConn is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 21st-most wins.
- The Huskies have tied for the 44th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (seven).
UConn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27
- 83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14
- 63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29
- 67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6
- 60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18
UConn Performance Insights
- The Huskies average 75.7 points per game (29th in college basketball) while giving up 58.6 per contest (46th in college basketball). They have a +582 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 17.1 points per game.
- Offensively, UConn is posting 73.5 points per game this season in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (75.7 points per game) is 2.2 PPG higher.
- Offensively, the Huskies have performed better when playing at home this season, scoring 77.5 points per game, compared to 72.8 per game in road games.
- UConn is ceding 58.7 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 58.4.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Huskies have had a tough time putting the ball in the basket over their last 10 games, scoring 65.4 points per contest over that stretch compared to the 75.7 they've racked up over the course of this season.
