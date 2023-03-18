How to Watch the UConn vs. Vermont Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 18, 2023 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 2-seed UConn Huskies (29-5) hit the court against the No. 15 seed Vermont Catamounts (25-6) on Saturday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The matchup tips off at 3:00 PM.
UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
UConn vs. Vermont Scoring Comparison
- The Catamounts put up just three more points per game (61.6) than the Huskies give up (58.6).
- Vermont has put together a 17-1 record in games it scores more than 58.6 points.
- UConn's record is 18-1 when it gives up fewer than 61.6 points.
- The Huskies average 75.7 points per game, 22.9 more points than the 52.8 the Catamounts allow.
- When UConn totals more than 52.8 points, it is 26-4.
- Vermont has a 22-4 record when allowing fewer than 75.7 points.
- This season the Huskies are shooting 49.1% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Catamounts give up.
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|Georgetown
|W 69-39
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|3/5/2023
|Marquette
|W 81-52
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|3/6/2023
|Villanova
|W 67-56
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|3/18/2023
|Vermont
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
