A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 2-seed UConn Huskies (29-5) hit the court against the No. 15 seed Vermont Catamounts (25-6) on Saturday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The matchup tips off at 3:00 PM.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

UConn vs. Vermont Scoring Comparison

  • The Catamounts put up just three more points per game (61.6) than the Huskies give up (58.6).
  • Vermont has put together a 17-1 record in games it scores more than 58.6 points.
  • UConn's record is 18-1 when it gives up fewer than 61.6 points.
  • The Huskies average 75.7 points per game, 22.9 more points than the 52.8 the Catamounts allow.
  • When UConn totals more than 52.8 points, it is 26-4.
  • Vermont has a 22-4 record when allowing fewer than 75.7 points.
  • This season the Huskies are shooting 49.1% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Catamounts give up.

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 Georgetown W 69-39 Mohegan Sun Arena
3/5/2023 Marquette W 81-52 Mohegan Sun Arena
3/6/2023 Villanova W 67-56 Mohegan Sun Arena
3/18/2023 Vermont - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.