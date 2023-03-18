A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 2-seed UConn Huskies (29-5) hit the court against the No. 15 seed Vermont Catamounts (25-6) on Saturday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. The matchup tips off at 3:00 PM.

UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

UConn vs. Vermont Scoring Comparison

The Catamounts put up just three more points per game (61.6) than the Huskies give up (58.6).

Vermont has put together a 17-1 record in games it scores more than 58.6 points.

UConn's record is 18-1 when it gives up fewer than 61.6 points.

The Huskies average 75.7 points per game, 22.9 more points than the 52.8 the Catamounts allow.

When UConn totals more than 52.8 points, it is 26-4.

Vermont has a 22-4 record when allowing fewer than 75.7 points.

This season the Huskies are shooting 49.1% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Catamounts give up.

UConn Schedule