The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (26-8) take to the court against the No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (27-7) with a Sweet 16 spot in the West Region of the bracket up for grabs on Sunday at MVP Arena.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) matchup.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
  • Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UConn Moneyline Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline
BetMGM UConn (-3.5) 129.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings UConn (-3.5) 129.5 -170 +145 Bet on this game with DraftKings

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Trends

  • UConn has won 22 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.
  • The Huskies and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 19 out of 32 times this season.
  • Saint Mary's (CA) has put together an 18-13-2 record against the spread this year.
  • Gaels games have gone over the point total 15 out of 33 times this season.

UConn Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1500
  • UConn is one spot lower based on its national championship odds (10th-best in the country) compared to its computer ranking (ninth-best).
  • The Huskies have had the 55th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, improving from +8000 at the start of the season to +1500.
  • The implied probability of UConn winning the national championship, based on its +1500 moneyline odds, is 6.2%.

Saint Mary's (CA) Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4000
  • The Gaels' national championship odds have jumped from +15000 at the start of the season to +4000, the 44th-biggest change among all teams.
  • Saint Mary's (CA)'s chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.4%.

