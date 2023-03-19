UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (26-8) take to the court against the No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (27-7) with a Sweet 16 spot in the West Region of the bracket on the line on Sunday at MVP Arena.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) matchup in this article.
UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UConn (-3.5)
|128.5
|-175
|+145
|DraftKings
|UConn (-3.5)
|128
|-170
|+145
|PointsBet
|UConn (-3.5)
|128.5
|-175
|+145
UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Trends
- UConn has compiled a 22-10-0 record against the spread this season.
- A total of 19 out of the Huskies' 32 games this season have hit the over.
- Saint Mary's (CA) has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 15 times.
- The Gaels and their opponents have combined to hit the over 15 out of 33 times this year.
UConn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1500
- UConn's national championship odds (+1500) place it just 10th-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings, it is ninth-best.
- Oddsmakers have moved the Huskies' national championship odds up from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +1500. Among all teams in the country, that is the 55th-biggest change.
- UConn has a 6.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.
Saint Mary's (CA) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4000
- Oddsmakers have moved the Gaels' national championship odds up from +15000 at the start of the season to +4000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 44th-biggest change.
- Based on its moneyline odds, Saint Mary's (CA) has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.
