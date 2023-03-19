The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (26-8) take to the court against the No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (27-7) with a Sweet 16 spot in the West Region of the bracket on the line on Sunday at MVP Arena.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) matchup in this article.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
  • Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UConn Moneyline Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline
BetMGM UConn (-3.5) 128.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings UConn (-3.5) 128 -170 +145 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet UConn (-3.5) 128.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with PointsBet

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Trends

  • UConn has compiled a 22-10-0 record against the spread this season.
  • A total of 19 out of the Huskies' 32 games this season have hit the over.
  • Saint Mary's (CA) has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 15 times.
  • The Gaels and their opponents have combined to hit the over 15 out of 33 times this year.

UConn Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1500
  • UConn's national championship odds (+1500) place it just 10th-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings, it is ninth-best.
  • Oddsmakers have moved the Huskies' national championship odds up from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +1500. Among all teams in the country, that is the 55th-biggest change.
  • UConn has a 6.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Saint Mary's (CA) Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4000
  • Oddsmakers have moved the Gaels' national championship odds up from +15000 at the start of the season to +4000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 44th-biggest change.
  • Based on its moneyline odds, Saint Mary's (CA) has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

