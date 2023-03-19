The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (26-8) take to the court against the No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (27-7) with a Sweet 16 spot in the West Region of the bracket on the line on Sunday at MVP Arena.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) matchup in this article.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York How to Watch on TV: TNT

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Trends

UConn has compiled a 22-10-0 record against the spread this season.

A total of 19 out of the Huskies' 32 games this season have hit the over.

Saint Mary's (CA) has won 18 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 15 times.

The Gaels and their opponents have combined to hit the over 15 out of 33 times this year.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1500

+1500 UConn's national championship odds (+1500) place it just 10th-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings, it is ninth-best.

Oddsmakers have moved the Huskies' national championship odds up from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +1500. Among all teams in the country, that is the 55th-biggest change.

UConn has a 6.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Saint Mary's (CA) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 Oddsmakers have moved the Gaels' national championship odds up from +15000 at the start of the season to +4000. Among all teams in the country, that is the 44th-biggest change.

Based on its moneyline odds, Saint Mary's (CA) has a 2.4% chance of winning the national championship.

