The No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (27-7) head into their second-round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (26-8) on Sunday at 6:10 PM. The winner advances to the Sweet 16 in the West Region bracket.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) matchup.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York How to Watch on TV: TNT

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Trends

UConn has compiled a 22-10-0 record against the spread this season.

Huskies games have gone over the point total 19 out of 32 times this season.

Saint Mary's (CA) is 18-13-2 ATS this season.

A total of 15 Gaels games this year have hit the over.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1500

+1500 UConn is one spot lower based on its national championship odds (11th-best in the country) compared to its computer ranking (10th-best).

The Huskies' national championship odds have jumped from +8000 at the start of the season to +1500, the 54th-biggest change among all teams.

UConn has a 6.2% chance of winning the national championship, based on its moneyline odds.

Saint Mary's (CA) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4000

+4000 In terms of their national championship odds, the Gaels have experienced the 43rd-biggest change this season, improving from +15000 at the start to +4000.

The implied probability of Saint Mary's (CA) winning the national championship, based on its +4000 moneyline odds, is 2.4%.

