UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (26-8) look to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they face the No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (27-7) on Sunday at 6:10 PM.
You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) matchup in this article.
UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UConn (-3.5)
|127.5
|-190
|+155
|DraftKings
|UConn (-4)
|128
|-180
|+155
|PointsBet
|UConn (-4)
|128
|-190
|+160
UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Trends
- UConn has won 22 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.
- A total of 19 out of the Huskies' 32 games this season have gone over the point total.
- Saint Mary's (CA) has put together an 18-13-2 ATS record so far this season.
- So far this season, 15 out of the Gaels' 33 games with an over/under have hit the over.
UConn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1200
- UConn's national championship odds (+1200) place it seventh-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings it is only ninth-best.
- In terms of their national championship odds, the Huskies have had the 54th-biggest change this season, improving from +8000 at the beginning to +1200.
- UConn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 7.7%.
Saint Mary's (CA) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4500
- Bookmakers have moved the Gaels' national championship odds up from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +4500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 43rd-biggest change.
- Saint Mary's (CA)'s chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.2%.
