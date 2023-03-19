The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (26-8) look to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they face the No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (27-7) on Sunday at 6:10 PM.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) matchup in this article.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
  • Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UConn Moneyline Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline
BetMGM UConn (-3.5) 127.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings UConn (-4) 128 -180 +155 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet UConn (-4) 128 -190 +160 Bet on this game with PointsBet

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Trends

  • UConn has won 22 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.
  • A total of 19 out of the Huskies' 32 games this season have gone over the point total.
  • Saint Mary's (CA) has put together an 18-13-2 ATS record so far this season.
  • So far this season, 15 out of the Gaels' 33 games with an over/under have hit the over.

UConn Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1200
  • UConn's national championship odds (+1200) place it seventh-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings it is only ninth-best.
  • In terms of their national championship odds, the Huskies have had the 54th-biggest change this season, improving from +8000 at the beginning to +1200.
  • UConn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 7.7%.

Saint Mary's (CA) Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4500
  • Bookmakers have moved the Gaels' national championship odds up from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +4500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 43rd-biggest change.
  • Saint Mary's (CA)'s chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.2%.

Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.