The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (26-8) look to advance to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament when they face the No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (27-7) on Sunday at 6:10 PM.

You can take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) matchup in this article.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York How to Watch on TV: TNT

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at several sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Trends

UConn has won 22 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

A total of 19 out of the Huskies' 32 games this season have gone over the point total.

Saint Mary's (CA) has put together an 18-13-2 ATS record so far this season.

So far this season, 15 out of the Gaels' 33 games with an over/under have hit the over.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1200

+1200 UConn's national championship odds (+1200) place it seventh-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings it is only ninth-best.

In terms of their national championship odds, the Huskies have had the 54th-biggest change this season, improving from +8000 at the beginning to +1200.

UConn's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 7.7%.

Saint Mary's (CA) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4500

+4500 Bookmakers have moved the Gaels' national championship odds up from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +4500. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 43rd-biggest change.

Saint Mary's (CA)'s chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 2.2%.

