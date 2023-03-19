The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (26-8) look to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament second-round matchup against the No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (27-7) on Sunday at MVP Arena, starting at 6:10 PM.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) matchup in this article.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

How to Watch on TV: TNT

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Trends

UConn is 22-10-0 ATS this season.

A total of 19 out of the Huskies' 32 games this season have gone over the point total.

Saint Mary's (CA) has put together an 18-13-2 record against the spread this season.

Gaels games have gone over the point total 15 out of 33 times this year.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1200

+1200 UConn is seventh-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1200), but only ninth-best, according to computer rankings.

The Huskies' national championship odds have improved from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +1200, the 54th-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +1200, UConn has been given a 7.7% chance of winning the national championship.

Saint Mary's (CA) Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +4500

+4500 The Gaels' national championship odds have improved from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +4500, the 43rd-biggest change among all teams.

The implied probability of Saint Mary's (CA) winning the national championship, based on its +4500 moneyline odds, is 2.2%.

