UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (26-8) look to punch their ticket to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament second-round matchup against the No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (27-7) on Sunday at MVP Arena, starting at 6:10 PM.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) matchup in this article.
UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UConn (-4.5)
|126.5
|-190
|+160
|DraftKings
|UConn (-4)
|125.5
|-190
|+160
|PointsBet
|UConn (-4)
|126
|-190
|+160
UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Trends
- UConn is 22-10-0 ATS this season.
- A total of 19 out of the Huskies' 32 games this season have gone over the point total.
- Saint Mary's (CA) has put together an 18-13-2 record against the spread this season.
- Gaels games have gone over the point total 15 out of 33 times this year.
UConn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1200
- UConn is seventh-best in the country in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1200), but only ninth-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Huskies' national championship odds have improved from +8000 at the beginning of the season to +1200, the 54th-biggest change among all teams.
- With odds of +1200, UConn has been given a 7.7% chance of winning the national championship.
Saint Mary's (CA) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +4500
- The Gaels' national championship odds have improved from +15000 at the beginning of the season to +4500, the 43rd-biggest change among all teams.
- The implied probability of Saint Mary's (CA) winning the national championship, based on its +4500 moneyline odds, is 2.2%.
