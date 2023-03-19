UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament Second Round
The No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (27-7) are ready for their second-round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (26-8) on Sunday at 6:10 PM. The winner advances to the Sweet 16 in the West Region bracket.
You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) matchup in this article.
UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UConn Moneyline
|Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UConn (-3.5)
|129.5
|-190
|+155
|DraftKings
|UConn (-3.5)
|129.5
|-170
|+145
UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Trends
- UConn has won 22 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.
- A total of 19 out of the Huskies' 32 games this season have hit the over.
- Saint Mary's (CA) is 18-13-2 ATS this season.
- A total of 15 Gaels games this season have hit the over.
UConn Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +1500
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1500), UConn is 10th-best in college basketball. It is one spot higher than that, ninth-best, according to computer rankings.
- The Huskies' national championship odds have improved from +8000 at the start of the season to +1500, the 55th-biggest change among all teams.
- With odds of +1500, UConn has been given a 6.2% chance of winning the national championship.
