The No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (27-7) are ready for their second-round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (26-8) on Sunday at 6:10 PM. The winner advances to the Sweet 16 in the West Region bracket.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) matchup in this article.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

  • When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
  • Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UConn Moneyline Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline
BetMGM UConn (-3.5) 129.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings UConn (-3.5) 129.5 -170 +145 Bet on this game with DraftKings

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Trends

  • UConn has won 22 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.
  • A total of 19 out of the Huskies' 32 games this season have hit the over.
  • Saint Mary's (CA) is 18-13-2 ATS this season.
  • A total of 15 Gaels games this season have hit the over.

UConn Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +1500
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1500), UConn is 10th-best in college basketball. It is one spot higher than that, ninth-best, according to computer rankings.
  • The Huskies' national championship odds have improved from +8000 at the start of the season to +1500, the 55th-biggest change among all teams.
  • With odds of +1500, UConn has been given a 6.2% chance of winning the national championship.

