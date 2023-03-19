The No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (27-7) are ready for their second-round NCAA Tournament matchup against the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (26-8) on Sunday at 6:10 PM. The winner advances to the Sweet 16 in the West Region bracket.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York How to Watch on TV: TNT

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at multiple sportsbooks.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Trends

UConn has won 22 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 10 times.

A total of 19 out of the Huskies' 32 games this season have hit the over.

Saint Mary's (CA) is 18-13-2 ATS this season.

A total of 15 Gaels games this season have hit the over.

UConn Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +1500

+1500 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+1500), UConn is 10th-best in college basketball. It is one spot higher than that, ninth-best, according to computer rankings.

The Huskies' national championship odds have improved from +8000 at the start of the season to +1500, the 55th-biggest change among all teams.

With odds of +1500, UConn has been given a 6.2% chance of winning the national championship.

