Sunday's contest between the UConn Huskies (26-8) and the Saint Mary's Gaels (27-7) at MVP Arena should be a tight matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 69-68, with UConn taking home the win. Tipoff is at 6:10 PM ET on March 19.

According to our computer prediction, Saint Mary's (CA) should cover the spread, which is listed at 3.5. The two sides are projected to exceed the 129.5 total.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Line: UConn -3.5

UConn -3.5 Point Total: 129.5

129.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -190, Saint Mary's (CA) +155

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 69, Saint Mary's (CA) 68

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Pick ATS: Saint Mary's (CA) (+3.5)



Saint Mary's (CA) (+3.5) Pick OU: Over (129.5)



UConn's record against the spread so far this season is 19-9-0, and Saint Mary's (CA)'s is 17-13-0. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Huskies are 18-10-0 and the Gaels are 15-15-0. The two teams combine to score 149.8 points per game, 20.3 more points than this matchup's total. UConn is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall in its last 10 games, while Saint Mary's (CA) has gone 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies have a +467 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.7 points per game. They're putting up 78.7 points per game to rank 28th in college basketball and are giving up 65.0 per outing to rank 41st in college basketball.

UConn averages 36.1 rebounds per game (11th in college basketball) while conceding 26.1 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 10.0 boards per game.

UConn connects on 9.1 three-pointers per game (29th in college basketball) while shooting 35.9% from deep (88th in college basketball). It is making 4.1 more threes per outing than its opponents, who drain 5.0 per game while shooting 30.4%.

The Huskies rank 14th in college basketball with 101.4 points scored per 100 possessions, and 16th in college basketball defensively with 83.7 points conceded per 100 possessions.

UConn has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (216th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.5 (129th in college basketball).

Saint Mary's (CA) Performance Insights

The Gaels' +383 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.1 points per game (190th in college basketball) while giving up 59.9 per outing (fifth in college basketball).

Saint Mary's (CA) is 131st in the nation at 32.5 rebounds per game. That's 6.5 more than the 26.0 its opponents average.

Saint Mary's (CA) makes 2.3 more threes per contest than the opposition, 7.6 (152nd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.3.

Saint Mary's (CA) has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 9.6 per game (17th in college basketball) while forcing 11.8 (185th in college basketball).

