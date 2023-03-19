Sunday's contest features the UConn Huskies (26-8) and the Saint Mary's Gaels (27-7) matching up at MVP Arena in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 69-68 victory for UConn according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:10 PM ET on March 19.

According to our computer prediction, Saint Mary's (CA) is projected to cover the point spread (3.5) against UConn. The two sides are expected to exceed the 128.5 over/under.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Line: UConn -3.5

UConn -3.5 Point Total: 128.5

128.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -175, Saint Mary's (CA) +145

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 69, Saint Mary's (CA) 68

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Pick ATS: Saint Mary's (CA) (+3.5)



Saint Mary's (CA) (+3.5) Pick OU: Over (128.5)



UConn has a 19-9-0 record against the spread this season compared to Saint Mary's (CA), who is 17-13-0 ATS. In terms of hitting the over, games involving the Huskies are 18-10-0 and the Gaels are 15-15-0. The teams score an average of 149.8 points per game, 21.3 more points than this matchup's total. UConn is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its last 10 contests, while Saint Mary's (CA) has gone 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies are outscoring opponents by 13.7 points per game with a +467 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.7 points per game (28th in college basketball) and allow 65 per contest (41st in college basketball).

UConn comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 10 boards. It is pulling down 36.1 rebounds per game (11th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 26.1 per contest.

UConn connects on 4.1 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.1 (29th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.

The Huskies average 101.4 points per 100 possessions on offense (14th in college basketball), and allow 83.7 points per 100 possessions (16th in college basketball).

UConn and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Huskies commit 12.2 per game (216th in college basketball) and force 12.5 (129th in college basketball play).

Saint Mary's (CA) Performance Insights

The Gaels have a +383 scoring differential, topping opponents by 11.2 points per game. They're putting up 71.1 points per game, 190th in college basketball, and are allowing 59.9 per contest to rank fifth in college basketball.

The 32.5 rebounds per game Saint Mary's (CA) accumulates rank 130th in the nation, 6.5 more than the 26 its opponents pull down.

Saint Mary's (CA) makes 7.6 three-pointers per game (152nd in college basketball), 2.3 more than its opponents.

Saint Mary's (CA) has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 9.6 per game (17th in college basketball) while forcing 11.8 (185th in college basketball).

