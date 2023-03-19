Sunday's game that pits the Saint Mary's Gaels (27-7) against the UConn Huskies (26-8) at MVP Arena is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-68 in favor of Saint Mary's (CA). Tipoff is at 6:10 PM ET on March 19.

Based on our computer prediction, Saint Mary's (CA) should cover the point spread, which currently sits at 3.5. The two teams are projected to go over the 127.5 over/under.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Line: UConn -3.5

UConn -3.5 Point Total: 127.5

127.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -190, Saint Mary's (CA) +155

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Score Prediction

Prediction: Saint Mary's (CA) 70, UConn 69

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Pick ATS: Saint Mary's (CA) (+3.5)



Saint Mary's (CA) (+3.5) Pick OU: Over (127.5)



UConn has compiled a 19-9-0 record against the spread this season, while Saint Mary's (CA) is 17-13-0. The Huskies have an 18-10-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Gaels have a record of 15-15-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The two teams score an average of 149.8 points per game, 22.3 more points than this matchup's total. UConn has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in the last 10 games. Saint Mary's (CA) has gone 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies average 78.7 points per game (28th in college basketball) while allowing 65 per outing (41st in college basketball). They have a +467 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 13.7 points per game.

The 36.1 rebounds per game UConn averages rank 11th in college basketball, and are 10 more than the 26.1 its opponents pull down per outing.

UConn hits 9.1 three-pointers per game (29th in college basketball) at a 35.9% rate (88th in college basketball), compared to the 5 per game its opponents make at a 30.4% rate.

The Huskies' 101.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 14th in college basketball, and the 83.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 16th in college basketball.

UConn and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Huskies commit 12.2 per game (216th in college basketball) and force 12.5 (129th in college basketball action).

Saint Mary's (CA) Performance Insights

The Gaels' +383 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.1 points per game (190th in college basketball) while allowing 59.9 per contest (fifth in college basketball).

Saint Mary's (CA) wins the rebound battle by an average of 6.5 boards. It grabs 32.5 rebounds per game (130th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 26.

Saint Mary's (CA) hits 7.6 three-pointers per game (150th in college basketball) at a 36.6% rate (54th in college basketball), compared to the 5.3 per game its opponents make, at a 32.6% rate.

Saint Mary's (CA) has committed 2.2 fewer turnovers than its opponents, averaging 9.6 (18th in college basketball) while forcing 11.8 (185th in college basketball).

