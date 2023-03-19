Sunday's game features the UConn Huskies (26-8) and the Saint Mary's Gaels (27-7) clashing at MVP Arena in what should be a tight matchup, with a projected 70-68 victory for UConn according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 6:10 PM ET on March 19.

According to our computer prediction, Saint Mary's (CA) projects to cover the 3.5-point spread in its matchup versus UConn. The total is listed at 127.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Line: UConn -3.5

UConn -3.5 Point Total: 127.5

127.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -190, Saint Mary's (CA) +155

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 70, Saint Mary's (CA) 69

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Pick ATS: Saint Mary's (CA) (+3.5)



Saint Mary's (CA) (+3.5) Pick OU: Over (127.5)



UConn's record against the spread this season is 19-9-0, while Saint Mary's (CA)'s is 17-13-0. A total of 18 out of the Huskies' games this season have hit the over, and 15 of the Gaels' games have gone over. The teams score an average of 149.8 points per game, 22.3 more points than this matchup's total. Over the past 10 games, UConn has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall. Saint Mary's (CA) has gone 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 matches.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies' +467 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 13.7 points per game) is a result of scoring 78.7 points per game (28th in college basketball) while allowing 65.0 per contest (41st in college basketball).

UConn pulls down 36.1 rebounds per game (11th in college basketball) while conceding 26.1 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 10.0 boards per game.

UConn makes 9.1 three-pointers per game (29th in college basketball), 4.1 more than its opponents (5.0).

The Huskies score 101.4 points per 100 possessions (14th in college basketball), while giving up 83.7 points per 100 possessions (16th in college basketball).

UConn forces 12.5 turnovers per game (129th in college basketball) while committing 12.2 (216th in college basketball action).

Saint Mary's (CA) Performance Insights

The Gaels' +383 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 11.2 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.1 points per game (190th in college basketball) while giving up 59.9 per outing (fifth in college basketball).

The 32.5 rebounds per game Saint Mary's (CA) accumulates rank 129th in the country, 6.5 more than the 26.0 its opponents collect.

Saint Mary's (CA) connects on 7.6 three-pointers per game (149th in college basketball), 2.3 more than its opponents.

Saint Mary's (CA) wins the turnover battle by 2.2 per game, committing 9.6 (18th in college basketball) while its opponents average 11.8.

