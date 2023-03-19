Sunday's contest that pits the UConn Huskies (26-8) versus the Saint Mary's Gaels (27-7) at MVP Arena has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 70-68 in favor of UConn. Game time is at 6:10 PM ET on March 19.

According to our computer prediction, Saint Mary's (CA) projects to cover the 4.5-point spread in its matchup against UConn. The over/under is currently listed at 126.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Line: UConn -4.5

UConn -4.5 Point Total: 126.5

126.5 Moneyline (To Win): UConn -190, Saint Mary's (CA) +160

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 70, Saint Mary's (CA) 69

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Pick ATS: Saint Mary's (CA) (+4.5)



Saint Mary's (CA) (+4.5) Pick OU: Over (126.5)



UConn has a 19-9-0 record against the spread this season compared to Saint Mary's (CA), who is 17-13-0 ATS. The Huskies are 18-10-0 and the Gaels are 15-15-0 in terms of going over the point total. The teams score an average of 149.8 points per game, 23.3 more points than this matchup's total. In the last 10 games, UConn is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall while Saint Mary's (CA) has gone 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies have a +467 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.7 points per game. They're putting up 78.7 points per game to rank 28th in college basketball and are allowing 65 per contest to rank 41st in college basketball.

UConn pulls down 36.1 rebounds per game (11th in college basketball) while allowing 26.1 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 10 boards per game.

UConn connects on 4.1 more threes per game than the opposition, 9.1 (29th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.

The Huskies' 101.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 14th in college basketball, and the 83.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 16th in college basketball.

UConn has committed 12.2 turnovers per game (216th in college basketball play) while forcing 12.5 (129th in college basketball).

Saint Mary's (CA) Performance Insights

The Gaels outscore opponents by 11.2 points per game (posting 71.1 points per game, 190th in college basketball, and giving up 59.9 per outing, fifth in college basketball) and have a +383 scoring differential.

Saint Mary's (CA) averages 32.5 rebounds per game (129th in college basketball) while allowing 26 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 6.5 boards per game.

Saint Mary's (CA) knocks down 7.6 three-pointers per game (149th in college basketball), 2.3 more than its opponents. It shoots 36.6% from beyond the arc (54th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 32.6%.

Saint Mary's (CA) has won the turnover battle on average this season, committing 9.6 per game (18th in college basketball) while forcing 11.8 (185th in college basketball).

