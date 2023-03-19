Sunday's contest features the UConn Huskies (26-8) and the Saint Mary's Gaels (27-7) squaring off at MVP Arena in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 69-68 win for UConn according to our computer prediction. Game time is at TBA on March 19.

Based on our computer prediction, Saint Mary's (CA) projects to cover the 3.5-point spread in its matchup against UConn. The total has been set at 129.5, and the two sides are projected to hit the over.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info & Odds

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 69, Saint Mary's (CA) 68

Spread & Total Prediction for UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Pick ATS: Saint Mary's (CA) (+3.5)



Saint Mary's (CA) (+3.5) Pick OU: Over (129.5)



UConn is 19-9-0 against the spread this season compared to Saint Mary's (CA)'s 17-13-0 ATS record. A total of 18 out of the Huskies' games this season have hit the over, and 15 of the Gaels' games have gone over. The teams combine to score 149.8 points per game, 20.3 more points than this matchup's total. UConn has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall in the past 10 contests. Saint Mary's (CA) has gone 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.

UConn Performance Insights

The Huskies have a +467 scoring differential, topping opponents by 13.7 points per game. They're putting up 78.7 points per game to rank 29th in college basketball and are allowing 65 per outing to rank 41st in college basketball.

UConn averages 36.1 rebounds per game (11th in college basketball) while conceding 26.1 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 10 boards per game.

UConn knocks down 9.1 three-pointers per game (29th in college basketball), 4.1 more than its opponents (5). It is shooting 35.9% from deep (88th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 30.4%.

The Huskies score 101.4 points per 100 possessions (15th in college basketball), while giving up 83.7 points per 100 possessions (16th in college basketball).

UConn and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Huskies commit 12.2 per game (216th in college basketball) and force 12.5 (129th in college basketball action).

