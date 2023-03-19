When the UConn Huskies and Saint Mary's Gaels square off in the second round of the NCAA tournament at MVP Arena on Sunday at 6:10 PM ET, Adama Sanogo and Logan Johnson will be two of the most notable players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Arena: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Location: Albany, New York

Albany, New York TV: TNT

UConn's Last Game

UConn was victorious in its most recent game versus Iona, 87-63, on Friday. Sanogo was its top scorer with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adama Sanogo 28 13 0 0 1 0 Jordan Hawkins 13 4 1 0 0 3 Donovan Clingan 12 9 1 0 2 0

Saint Mary's (CA)'s Last Game

In its previous game, Saint Mary's (CA) defeated VCU on Friday, 63-51. Alex Ducas scored a team-high 17 points (and added four assists and eight boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alex Ducas 17 8 4 5 0 1 Mitchell Saxen 17 7 4 1 4 0 Augustas Marciulionis 13 3 1 0 0 1

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo puts up 17.1 points and 7.4 rebounds per contest -- both team highs. He is also putting up 1.2 assists, shooting 60.2% from the field.

Tristen Newton leads his squad in assists per game (4.6), and also posts 10 points and 4.2 rebounds. At the other end, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jordan Hawkins is averaging 16 points, 1.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

Andre Jackson puts up 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 41.9% from the floor.

Alex Karaban posts 9.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 41.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

Mitchell Saxen is the Gaels' top rebounder (7.8 per game), and he puts up 11.8 points and 1.8 assists.

Ducas gives the Gaels 12.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also delivers 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Aidan Mahaney is averaging 14.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, making 43.2% of his shots from the field and 40.6% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per contest.

Kyle Bowen is putting up 5.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest, making 41.7% of his shots from the floor.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adama Sanogo 16.9 8 1.1 0.6 0.9 0.4 Tristen Newton 8.8 4.9 6.1 1.2 0.1 1 Jordan Hawkins 15.5 4 1.3 0.5 0.4 2.8 Andre Jackson 8.7 6.3 4 0.7 0.6 0.7 Alex Karaban 9.2 4.8 1.8 0.7 1 1.7

Saint Mary's (CA) Top Performers (Last 10 Games)