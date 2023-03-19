Adama Sanogo and Logan Johnson are two players to watch on Sunday at 6:10 PM ET, when the UConn Huskies square off against the Saint Mary's Gaels in the second round of the NCAA tournament at MVP Arena.

How to Watch UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Arena: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Location: Albany, New York

Albany, New York TV: TNT

UConn's Last Game

On Friday, in its most recent game, UConn topped Iona 87-63. With 28 points, Sanogo was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adama Sanogo 28 13 0 0 1 0 Jordan Hawkins 13 4 1 0 0 3 Donovan Clingan 12 9 1 0 2 0

Saint Mary's (CA)'s Last Game

On Friday, in its last game, Saint Mary's (CA) defeated VCU 63-51. With 17 points, Alex Ducas was its high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alex Ducas 17 8 4 5 0 1 Mitchell Saxen 17 7 4 1 4 0 Augustas Marciulionis 13 3 1 0 0 1

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo is tops on the Huskies with 17.1 points per contest and 7.4 rebounds, while also putting up 1.2 assists.

Tristen Newton is tops on his squad in assists per contest (4.6), and also averages 10 points and 4.2 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jordan Hawkins is putting up 16 points, 1.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

Andre Jackson puts up 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 41.9% from the field.

Alex Karaban averages 9.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 41.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

Mitchell Saxen is averaging a team-high 7.8 rebounds per game. And he is contributing 11.8 points and 1.8 assists, making 55.3% of his shots from the field.

The Gaels get 12.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Ducas.

The Gaels receive 14.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Aidan Mahaney.

Kyle Bowen is posting 5.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game, making 41.7% of his shots from the field.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adama Sanogo 16.9 8 1.1 0.6 0.9 0.4 Tristen Newton 8.8 4.9 6.1 1.2 0.1 1 Jordan Hawkins 15.5 4 1.3 0.5 0.4 2.8 Andre Jackson 8.7 6.3 4 0.7 0.6 0.7 Alex Karaban 9.2 4.8 1.8 0.7 1 1.7

