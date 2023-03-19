When the UConn Huskies and Saint Mary's Gaels face off in the second round of the NCAA tournament at MVP Arena on Sunday at 6:10 PM ET, Adama Sanogo and Logan Johnson will be two of the high-profile players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to keep your eye on in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Arena: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Location: Albany, New York

Albany, New York TV: TNT

UConn's Last Game

UConn won its previous game against Iona, 87-63, on Friday. Sanogo was its leading scorer with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adama Sanogo 28 13 0 0 1 0 Jordan Hawkins 13 4 1 0 0 3 Donovan Clingan 12 9 1 0 2 0

Saint Mary's (CA)'s Last Game

On Friday, in its most recent game, Saint Mary's (CA) defeated VCU 63-51. With 17 points, Mitchell Saxen was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mitchell Saxen 17 7 4 1 4 0 Alex Ducas 17 8 4 5 0 1 Augustas Marciulionis 13 3 1 0 0 1

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo is tops on his team in both points (17.1) and rebounds (7.4) per game, and also averages 1.2 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Tristen Newton puts up a team-high 4.6 assists per game. He is also putting up 10 points and 4.2 rebounds, shooting 37.2% from the floor and 35.5% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per contest.

Jordan Hawkins is posting 16 points, 1.3 assists and 3.9 rebounds per contest.

Andre Jackson puts up 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game, shooting 41.9% from the floor.

Alex Karaban averages 9.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 47.7% from the field and 41.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

Saxen is averaging a team-leading 7.8 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 11.8 points and 1.8 assists, making 55.3% of his shots from the field.

The Gaels get 12.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Alex Ducas.

Aidan Mahaney is putting up 14.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2 assists per contest, making 43.2% of his shots from the field and 40.6% from 3-point range, with 2.1 treys per contest.

The Gaels get 5.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game from Kyle Bowen.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adama Sanogo 16.9 8 1.1 0.6 0.9 0.4 Tristen Newton 8.8 4.9 6.1 1.2 0.1 1 Jordan Hawkins 15.5 4 1.3 0.5 0.4 2.8 Andre Jackson 8.7 6.3 4 0.7 0.6 0.7 Alex Karaban 9.2 4.8 1.8 0.7 1 1.7

Saint Mary's (CA) Top Performers (Last 10 Games)