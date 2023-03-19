When the UConn Huskies and Saint Mary's Gaels square off in the second round of the NCAA tournament at MVP Arena on Sunday at 6:10 PM ET, Adama Sanogo and Logan Johnson will be two of the high-profile players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Arena: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Location: Albany, New York

Albany, New York TV: TNT

UConn's Last Game

In its previous game, UConn defeated Iona on Friday, 87-63. Its high scorer was Sanogo with 28 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adama Sanogo 28 13 0 0 1 0 Jordan Hawkins 13 4 1 0 0 3 Donovan Clingan 12 9 1 0 2 0

Saint Mary's (CA)'s Last Game

In its most recent game, Saint Mary's (CA) topped VCU on Friday, 63-51. Alex Ducas scored a team-high 17 points (and chipped in four assists and eight boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Alex Ducas 17 8 4 5 0 1 Mitchell Saxen 17 7 4 1 4 0 Augustas Marciulionis 13 3 1 0 0 1

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo paces his team in both points (17.1) and rebounds (7.4) per contest, and also posts 1.2 assists. At the other end, he puts up 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Tristen Newton averages a team-best 4.6 assists per contest. He is also posting 10 points and 4.2 rebounds, shooting 37.2% from the field and 35.5% from downtown with 1.1 made 3-pointers per game.

Jordan Hawkins averages 16 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game, shooting 40.1% from the floor and 37% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Andre Jackson puts up 6.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 4.4 assists per contest, shooting 41.9% from the field.

Alex Karaban posts 9.6 points, 4.3 rebounds and 1.8 assists per game, shooting 47.7% from the floor and 41.1% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per contest.

Saint Mary's (CA) Players to Watch

Mitchell Saxen is the Gaels' top rebounder (7.8 per game), and he delivers 11.8 points and 1.8 assists.

The Gaels get 12.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1 assists per game from Ducas.

The Gaels get 14.1 points, 2.2 rebounds and 2 assists per game from Aidan Mahaney.

Kyle Bowen gives the Gaels 5.2 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists per contest. He also delivers 1.3 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adama Sanogo 16.9 8 1.1 0.6 0.9 0.4 Tristen Newton 8.8 4.9 6.1 1.2 0.1 1 Jordan Hawkins 15.5 4 1.3 0.5 0.4 2.8 Andre Jackson 8.7 6.3 4 0.7 0.6 0.7 Alex Karaban 9.2 4.8 1.8 0.7 1 1.7

Saint Mary's (CA) Top Performers (Last 10 Games)