When the UConn Huskies and Saint Mary's Gaels face off in the second round of the NCAA tournament at MVP Arena on Sunday at 6:10 PM ET, Adama Sanogo and Logan Johnson will be two of the top players to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on TNT.

How to Watch UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA)

Game Day: Sunday, March 19

Sunday, March 19 Game Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET Arena: MVP Arena

MVP Arena Location: Albany, New York

Albany, New York TV: TNT

UConn's Last Game

In its previous game, UConn defeated Iona on Friday, 87-63. Sanogo scored a team-high 28 points (and added zero assists and 13 rebounds).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Adama Sanogo 28 13 0 0 1 0 Jordan Hawkins 13 4 1 0 0 3 Donovan Clingan 12 9 1 0 2 0

UConn Players to Watch

Sanogo paces his squad in both points (17.1) and rebounds (7.4) per game, and also puts up 1.2 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.8 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.

Tristen Newton is tops on his squad in assists per contest (4.6), and also averages 10 points and 4.2 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jordan Hawkins puts up 16 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.3 assists per contest, shooting 40.1% from the floor and 37% from downtown with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game.

Andre Jackson is averaging 6.8 points, 4.4 assists and 6.3 rebounds per game.

Alex Karaban is averaging 9.6 points, 1.8 assists and 4.3 rebounds per game.

UConn Top Performers (Last 10 Games)