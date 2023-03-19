The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (26-8) will take to the court against the No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (27-7) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. This matchup tips off at 6:10 PM.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET

Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York TV: TNT

UConn Stats Insights

This season, the Huskies have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Gaels' opponents have hit.

UConn is 20-3 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.

The Huskies are the 11th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gaels rank 129th.

The Huskies record 78.7 points per game, 18.8 more points than the 59.9 the Gaels give up.

UConn is 24-6 when scoring more than 59.9 points.

UConn Home & Away Comparison

UConn puts up 83.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 70.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 13.2 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Huskies are allowing 63.9 points per game at home. On the road, they are allowing 65.8.

In terms of three-point shooting, UConn has played better at home this year, making 9.1 treys per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage away from home.

UConn Schedule