How to Watch UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 12:16 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (26-8) will take to the court against the No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (27-7) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament on the line. This matchup tips off at 6:10 PM.
UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 6:10 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: TNT
UConn Stats Insights
- This season, the Huskies have a 46.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 41.3% of shots the Gaels' opponents have hit.
- UConn is 20-3 when it shoots higher than 41.3% from the field.
- The Huskies are the 11th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Gaels rank 129th.
- The Huskies record 78.7 points per game, 18.8 more points than the 59.9 the Gaels give up.
- UConn is 24-6 when scoring more than 59.9 points.
UConn Home & Away Comparison
- UConn puts up 83.3 points per game when playing at home, compared to 70.1 points per game on the road, a difference of 13.2 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Huskies are allowing 63.9 points per game at home. On the road, they are allowing 65.8.
- In terms of three-point shooting, UConn has played better at home this year, making 9.1 treys per game with a 36.8% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.9% three-point percentage away from home.
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Providence
|W 73-66
|Madison Square Garden
|3/10/2023
|Marquette
|L 70-68
|Madison Square Garden
|3/17/2023
|Iona
|W 87-63
|MVP Arena
|3/19/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|MVP Arena
