The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (26-8) are favored by 3.5 points against the No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (27-7) for their NCAA Tournament matchup on Sunday. A trip to the Sweet 16 will be awarded to the winner of the 4-5 West Region bracket contest, which tips off at 6:10 PM on TNT. The over/under for the matchup is set at 129.5.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
  • Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • TV: TNT
  • Where: Albany, New York
  • Venue: MVP Arena
Favorite Spread Over/Under
UConn -3.5 129.5

UConn vs Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Records & Stats

  • The Huskies have gone 19-9-0 ATS this season.
  • UConn has a record of 16-4, a 80% win rate, when it's favored by -175 or more by sportsbooks this season.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Huskies.
  • So far this season, Saint Mary's (CA) has compiled a 17-13-0 record against the spread.
  • The Gaels have been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.
  • Saint Mary's (CA) has an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 129.5 % of Games Over 129.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
UConn 25 89.3% 78.7 149.8 65 124.9 143.5
Saint Mary's (CA) 17 56.7% 71.1 149.8 59.9 124.9 131.7

Additional UConn vs Saint Mary's (CA) Insights & Trends

  • UConn has an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over its last 10 contests.
  • In their past 10 contests, the Huskies have gone over the total four times.
  • Saint Mary's (CA) is 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.
  • Six of the Gaels' last 10 games have gone over the total.
  • The Huskies score 78.7 points per game, 18.8 more points than the 59.9 the Gaels allow.
  • When UConn totals more than 59.9 points, it is 16-8 against the spread and 24-6 overall.
  • The Gaels' 71.1 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 65 the Huskies give up to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 65 points, Saint Mary's (CA) is 14-7 against the spread and 22-2 overall.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
UConn 19-9-0 16-8 18-10-0
Saint Mary's (CA) 17-13-0 1-1 15-15-0

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Home/Away Splits

UConn Saint Mary's (CA)
15-2 Home Record 16-2
5-5 Away Record 6-2
10-4-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0
3-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-5-0
83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8
70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70
11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0
3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-4-0

