UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Second Round
The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (26-8) are favored by 3.5 points against the No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (27-7) for their NCAA Tournament matchup on Sunday. A trip to the Sweet 16 will be awarded to the winner of the 4-5 West Region bracket contest, which tips off at 6:10 PM on TNT. The over/under for the matchup is set at 129.5.
UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV: TNT
- Where: Albany, New York
- Venue: MVP Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UConn
|-3.5
|129.5
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
UConn vs Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Records & Stats
- The Huskies have gone 19-9-0 ATS this season.
- UConn has a record of 16-4, a 80% win rate, when it's favored by -175 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Huskies.
- So far this season, Saint Mary's (CA) has compiled a 17-13-0 record against the spread.
- The Gaels have been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.
- Saint Mary's (CA) has an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 129.5
|% of Games Over 129.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UConn
|25
|89.3%
|78.7
|149.8
|65
|124.9
|143.5
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|17
|56.7%
|71.1
|149.8
|59.9
|124.9
|131.7
Additional UConn vs Saint Mary's (CA) Insights & Trends
- UConn has an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over its last 10 contests.
- In their past 10 contests, the Huskies have gone over the total four times.
- Saint Mary's (CA) is 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.
- Six of the Gaels' last 10 games have gone over the total.
- The Huskies score 78.7 points per game, 18.8 more points than the 59.9 the Gaels allow.
- When UConn totals more than 59.9 points, it is 16-8 against the spread and 24-6 overall.
- The Gaels' 71.1 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 65 the Huskies give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 65 points, Saint Mary's (CA) is 14-7 against the spread and 22-2 overall.
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UConn
|19-9-0
|16-8
|18-10-0
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|17-13-0
|1-1
|15-15-0
UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Home/Away Splits
|UConn
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|15-2
|Home Record
|16-2
|5-5
|Away Record
|6-2
|10-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|10-5-0
|3-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-5-0
|83.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|74.8
|70.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|70
|11-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-8-0
|3-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-4-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.