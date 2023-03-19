The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (26-8) are favored by 3.5 points against the No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (27-7) for their NCAA Tournament matchup on Sunday. A trip to the Sweet 16 will be awarded to the winner of the 4-5 West Region bracket contest, which tips off at 6:10 PM on TNT. The over/under for the matchup is set at 129.5.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -3.5 129.5

UConn vs Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Records & Stats

The Huskies have gone 19-9-0 ATS this season.

UConn has a record of 16-4, a 80% win rate, when it's favored by -175 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 63.6% chance of a victory for the Huskies.

So far this season, Saint Mary's (CA) has compiled a 17-13-0 record against the spread.

The Gaels have been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

Saint Mary's (CA) has an implied victory probability of 40.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 129.5 % of Games Over 129.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 25 89.3% 78.7 149.8 65 124.9 143.5 Saint Mary's (CA) 17 56.7% 71.1 149.8 59.9 124.9 131.7

Additional UConn vs Saint Mary's (CA) Insights & Trends

UConn has an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over its last 10 contests.

In their past 10 contests, the Huskies have gone over the total four times.

Saint Mary's (CA) is 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 contests.

Six of the Gaels' last 10 games have gone over the total.

The Huskies score 78.7 points per game, 18.8 more points than the 59.9 the Gaels allow.

When UConn totals more than 59.9 points, it is 16-8 against the spread and 24-6 overall.

The Gaels' 71.1 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 65 the Huskies give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 65 points, Saint Mary's (CA) is 14-7 against the spread and 22-2 overall.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 19-9-0 16-8 18-10-0 Saint Mary's (CA) 17-13-0 1-1 15-15-0

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Home/Away Splits

UConn Saint Mary's (CA) 15-2 Home Record 16-2 5-5 Away Record 6-2 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-5-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-4-0

