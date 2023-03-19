The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (26-8) will take to the court against the No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (27-7) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. UConn is a 3.5-point favorite to take a step forward in the bracket, which begins at 6:10 PM on TNT. The point total in the matchup is set at 128.5.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -3.5 128.5

UConn vs Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Records & Stats

The Huskies have gone 19-9-0 ATS this season.

This season, UConn has won 16 of its 20 games, or 80%, when favored by at least -175 on the moneyline.

The Huskies have a 63.6% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

So far this year, Saint Mary's (CA) has put together a 17-13-0 record against the spread.

The Gaels have been listed as an underdog of +145 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Saint Mary's (CA) has a 40.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 128.5 % of Games Over 128.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 26 92.9% 78.7 149.8 65 124.9 143.5 Saint Mary's (CA) 18 60% 71.1 149.8 59.9 124.9 131.7

Additional UConn vs Saint Mary's (CA) Insights & Trends

UConn has gone 8-2 in its last 10 contests, with an 8-2 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Huskies have gone over the total four times.

Saint Mary's (CA) has gone 7-3 over its past 10 contests, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

In their past 10 contests, the Gaels have gone over the total six times.

The 78.7 points per game the Huskies average are 18.8 more points than the Gaels allow (59.9).

UConn is 16-8 against the spread and 24-6 overall when scoring more than 59.9 points.

The Gaels put up an average of 71.1 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 65 the Huskies give up to opponents.

Saint Mary's (CA) is 14-7 against the spread and 22-2 overall when it scores more than 65 points.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 19-9-0 16-8 18-10-0 Saint Mary's (CA) 17-13-0 1-1 15-15-0

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Home/Away Splits

UConn Saint Mary's (CA) 15-2 Home Record 16-2 5-5 Away Record 6-2 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-5-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-4-0

