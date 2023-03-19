The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (26-8) will compete with the No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (27-7) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. UConn is a 3.5-point favorite to take a step forward in the bracket, which begins at 6:10 PM on TNT. The over/under for the matchup is set at 127.5.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -3.5 127.5

UConn vs Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Records & Stats

The Huskies' ATS record is 19-9-0 this season.

This season, UConn has won 16 of its 19 games, or 84.2%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 65.5% chance of a victory for the Huskies.

Saint Mary's (CA)'s ATS record is 17-13-0 this year.

The Gaels have been listed as an underdog of +155 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

Saint Mary's (CA) has an implied victory probability of 39.2% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 127.5 % of Games Over 127.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 26 92.9% 78.7 149.8 65 124.9 143.5 Saint Mary's (CA) 20 66.7% 71.1 149.8 59.9 124.9 131.7

Additional UConn vs Saint Mary's (CA) Insights & Trends

UConn has an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 8-2 overall over its past 10 contests.

In their past 10 games, the Huskies have gone over the total four times.

Saint Mary's (CA) has gone 7-3 over its last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

Six of the Gaels' past 10 games have gone over the total.

The 78.7 points per game the Huskies score are 18.8 more points than the Gaels allow (59.9).

UConn is 16-8 against the spread and 24-6 overall when scoring more than 59.9 points.

The Gaels' 71.1 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 65 the Huskies allow to opponents.

Saint Mary's (CA) has put together a 14-7 ATS record and a 22-2 overall record in games it scores more than 65 points.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 19-9-0 16-8 18-10-0 Saint Mary's (CA) 17-13-0 1-1 15-15-0

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Home/Away Splits

UConn Saint Mary's (CA) 15-2 Home Record 16-2 5-5 Away Record 6-2 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-5-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-4-0

