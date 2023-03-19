A spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament West Region bracket is on the line when the No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (26-8) play the No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (27-7) on Sunday at 6:10 PM on TNT. UConn has been installed as a 4.5-point favorite to win this second round matchup. The matchup has an over/under of 126.5 points.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -4.5 126.5

UConn vs Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Records & Stats

The Huskies are 19-9-0 against the spread this season.

This season, UConn has won 16 of its 19 games, or 84.2%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The Huskies have a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Saint Mary's (CA)'s ATS record is 17-13-0 this season.

The Gaels have been listed as an underdog of +160 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Saint Mary's (CA) has a 38.5% chance of pulling out a win.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 126.5 % of Games Over 126.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 26 92.9% 78.7 149.8 65 124.9 143.5 Saint Mary's (CA) 21 70% 71.1 149.8 59.9 124.9 131.7

Additional UConn vs Saint Mary's (CA) Insights & Trends

UConn is 8-2 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 games.

The Huskies have gone over the total in four of their past 10 games.

Saint Mary's (CA) is 4-6 against the spread and 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.

In their past 10 contests, the Gaels have gone over the total six times.

The Huskies record 78.7 points per game, 18.8 more points than the 59.9 the Gaels give up.

When UConn scores more than 59.9 points, it is 16-8 against the spread and 24-6 overall.

The Gaels' 71.1 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 65 the Huskies allow to opponents.

Saint Mary's (CA) is 14-7 against the spread and 22-2 overall when it scores more than 65 points.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 19-9-0 15-7 18-10-0 Saint Mary's (CA) 17-13-0 1-1 15-15-0

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Home/Away Splits

UConn Saint Mary's (CA) 15-2 Home Record 16-2 5-5 Away Record 6-2 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-5-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-4-0

