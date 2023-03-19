The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (26-8) will compete with the No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (27-7) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. UConn is a 3.5-point favorite to take a step forward in the bracket, which starts at 6:10 PM on TNT. The matchup has an over/under set at 129.5 points.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023

Sunday, March 19, 2023 Time: 6:10 PM ET

6:10 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Albany, New York

Albany, New York Venue: MVP Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under UConn -3.5 129.5

Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

UConn Betting Records & Stats

In 25 of 28 games this season, UConn and its opponents have combined to total more than 129.5 points.

The average total in UConn's outings this year is 143.7, 14.2 more points than this game's over/under.

The Huskies' ATS record is 19-9-0 this season.

This season, UConn has been favored 24 times and won 18, or 75%, of those games.

This season, UConn has won 16 of its 19 games, or 84.2%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from UConn, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 129.5 % of Games Over 129.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UConn 25 89.3% 78.7 149.8 65 124.9 143.5 Saint Mary's (CA) 17 56.7% 71.1 149.8 59.9 124.9 131.7

Additional UConn Insights & Trends

UConn has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over its last 10 contests.

Four of Huskies' past 10 contests have hit the over.

The Huskies score 78.7 points per game, 18.8 more points than the 59.9 the Gaels give up.

When UConn scores more than 59.9 points, it is 16-8 against the spread and 24-6 overall.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UConn 19-9-0 16-8 18-10-0 Saint Mary's (CA) 17-13-0 1-1 15-15-0

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Home/Away Splits

UConn Saint Mary's (CA) 15-2 Home Record 16-2 5-5 Away Record 6-2 10-4-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0 3-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-5-0 83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8 70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70 11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0 3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-4-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.