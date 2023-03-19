UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA): Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - Second Round
The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (26-8) will compete with the No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (27-7) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. UConn is a 3.5-point favorite to take a step forward in the bracket, which starts at 6:10 PM on TNT. The matchup has an over/under set at 129.5 points.
UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
- Time: 6:10 PM ET
- TV: TNT
- Where: Albany, New York
- Venue: MVP Arena
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|UConn
|-3.5
|129.5
UConn Betting Records & Stats
- In 25 of 28 games this season, UConn and its opponents have combined to total more than 129.5 points.
- The average total in UConn's outings this year is 143.7, 14.2 more points than this game's over/under.
- The Huskies' ATS record is 19-9-0 this season.
- This season, UConn has been favored 24 times and won 18, or 75%, of those games.
- This season, UConn has won 16 of its 19 games, or 84.2%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from UConn, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.
UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 129.5
|% of Games Over 129.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|UConn
|25
|89.3%
|78.7
|149.8
|65
|124.9
|143.5
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|17
|56.7%
|71.1
|149.8
|59.9
|124.9
|131.7
Additional UConn Insights & Trends
- UConn has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over its last 10 contests.
- Four of Huskies' past 10 contests have hit the over.
- The Huskies score 78.7 points per game, 18.8 more points than the 59.9 the Gaels give up.
- When UConn scores more than 59.9 points, it is 16-8 against the spread and 24-6 overall.
UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|UConn
|19-9-0
|16-8
|18-10-0
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|17-13-0
|1-1
|15-15-0
UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Home/Away Splits
|UConn
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|15-2
|Home Record
|16-2
|5-5
|Away Record
|6-2
|10-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|10-5-0
|3-4-0
|Away ATS Record
|3-5-0
|83.3
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|74.8
|70.1
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|70
|11-3-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|7-8-0
|3-4-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|4-4-0
