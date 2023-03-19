The No. 4 seed UConn Huskies (26-8) will compete with the No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (27-7) on Sunday with a spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament up for grabs. UConn is a 3.5-point favorite to take a step forward in the bracket, which starts at 6:10 PM on TNT. The matchup has an over/under set at 129.5 points.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Odds & Info

  • Date: Sunday, March 19, 2023
  • Time: 6:10 PM ET
  • TV: TNT
  • Where: Albany, New York
  • Venue: MVP Arena
Favorite Spread Over/Under
UConn -3.5 129.5

UConn Betting Records & Stats

  • In 25 of 28 games this season, UConn and its opponents have combined to total more than 129.5 points.
  • The average total in UConn's outings this year is 143.7, 14.2 more points than this game's over/under.
  • The Huskies' ATS record is 19-9-0 this season.
  • This season, UConn has been favored 24 times and won 18, or 75%, of those games.
  • This season, UConn has won 16 of its 19 games, or 84.2%, when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win from UConn, based on the moneyline, is 65.5%.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 129.5 % of Games Over 129.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
UConn 25 89.3% 78.7 149.8 65 124.9 143.5
Saint Mary's (CA) 17 56.7% 71.1 149.8 59.9 124.9 131.7

Additional UConn Insights & Trends

  • UConn has an 8-2 record against the spread while going 8-2 overall over its last 10 contests.
  • Four of Huskies' past 10 contests have hit the over.
  • The Huskies score 78.7 points per game, 18.8 more points than the 59.9 the Gaels give up.
  • When UConn scores more than 59.9 points, it is 16-8 against the spread and 24-6 overall.

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 3.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
UConn 19-9-0 16-8 18-10-0
Saint Mary's (CA) 17-13-0 1-1 15-15-0

UConn vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Home/Away Splits

UConn Saint Mary's (CA)
15-2 Home Record 16-2
5-5 Away Record 6-2
10-4-0 Home ATS Record 10-5-0
3-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-5-0
83.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 74.8
70.1 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70
11-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-8-0
3-4-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 4-4-0

