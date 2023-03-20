UConn vs. Baylor Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's game between the UConn Huskies (30-5) and Baylor Bears (20-12) matching up at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion has a projected final score of 75-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UConn, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET on March 20.
The Huskies are coming off of a 95-52 win against Vermont in their most recent outing on Saturday.
UConn vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
UConn vs. Baylor Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 75, Baylor 60
UConn Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Huskies defeated the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes, 86-79, on November 27.
- The Huskies have the most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (15).
- UConn has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (six).
- The Huskies have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (eight).
UConn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27
- 83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14
- 67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6
- 63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29
- 60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18
UConn Performance Insights
- The Huskies outscore opponents by 17.9 points per game (scoring 76.3 points per game to rank 27th in college basketball while allowing 58.4 per contest to rank 44th in college basketball) and have a +625 scoring differential overall.
- UConn's offense has been less productive in Big East matchups this season, averaging 73.5 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 76.3 PPG.
- Offensively, the Huskies have performed better when playing at home this year, scoring 78.6 points per game, compared to 72.8 per game away from home.
- In 2022-23, UConn is surrendering 58.3 points per game when playing at home. In road games, it is allowing 58.4.
- In their last 10 games, the Huskies have been putting up 69.7 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 76.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
