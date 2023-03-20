Monday's game between the UConn Huskies (30-5) and Baylor Bears (20-12) matching up at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion has a projected final score of 75-60 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UConn, so it should be a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 9:00 PM ET on March 20.

The Huskies are coming off of a 95-52 win against Vermont in their most recent outing on Saturday.

UConn vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: ESPN

UConn vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 75, Baylor 60

UConn Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Huskies defeated the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes, 86-79, on November 27.

The Huskies have the most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (15).

UConn has tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (six).

The Huskies have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (eight).

UConn 2022-23 Best Wins

86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27

83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14

67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6

63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29

60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18

UConn Performance Insights