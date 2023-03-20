UConn vs. Baylor Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Monday's game between the UConn Huskies (30-5) and the Baylor Bears (20-12) at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion is expected to be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-60 and heavily favors UConn to come out on top. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on March 20.
The Huskies came out on top in their most recent outing 95-52 against Vermont on Saturday.
UConn vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
UConn vs. Baylor Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 75, Baylor 60
UConn Schedule Analysis
- When the Huskies beat the Iowa Hawkeyes (No. 3 in the AP's Top 25) on November 27 by a score of 86-79, it was their best victory of the year thus far.
- The Huskies have 15 wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, the most in the nation.
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, UConn is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 22nd-most wins.
- The Huskies have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (eight).
UConn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27
- 83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14
- 67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6
- 63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29
- 60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UConn Performance Insights
- The Huskies average 76.3 points per game (27th in college basketball) while allowing 58.4 per outing (44th in college basketball). They have a +625 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 17.9 points per game.
- UConn is averaging 73.5 points per game this year in conference action, which is 2.8 fewer points per game than its overall average (76.3).
- The Huskies put up 78.6 points per game when playing at home, compared to 72.8 points per game on the road, a difference of 5.8 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, UConn is allowing 58.3 points per game at home. In road games, it is allowing 58.4.
- The Huskies have seen a decrease in scoring lately, putting up 69.7 points per game in their last 10 outings, 6.6 points fewer than the 76.3 they've scored this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.