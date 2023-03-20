Monday's contest features the UConn Huskies (30-5) and the Baylor Bears (20-12) clashing at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 75-60 win for heavily favored UConn according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on March 20.

The Huskies took care of business in their last outing 95-52 against Vermont on Saturday.

UConn vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: ESPN

UConn vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 75, Baylor 60

UConn Schedule Analysis

The Huskies took down the No. 3-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes, 86-79, on November 27, which goes down as their best win of the season.

The Huskies have the most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (15).

When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, UConn is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 23rd-most victories.

The Huskies have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (eight).

UConn 2022-23 Best Wins

86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27

83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14

67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6

63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29

60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18

UConn Performance Insights