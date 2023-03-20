UConn vs. Baylor Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Monday's contest features the UConn Huskies (30-5) and the Baylor Bears (20-12) clashing at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in what should be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 75-60 win for heavily favored UConn according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on March 20.
The Huskies took care of business in their last outing 95-52 against Vermont on Saturday.
UConn vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
UConn vs. Baylor Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 75, Baylor 60
UConn Schedule Analysis
- The Huskies took down the No. 3-ranked Iowa Hawkeyes, 86-79, on November 27, which goes down as their best win of the season.
- The Huskies have the most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (15).
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, UConn is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 23rd-most victories.
- The Huskies have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (eight).
UConn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27
- 83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14
- 67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6
- 63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29
- 60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18
UConn Performance Insights
- The Huskies have a +625 scoring differential, topping opponents by 17.9 points per game. They're putting up 76.3 points per game to rank 27th in college basketball and are giving up 58.4 per outing to rank 43rd in college basketball.
- With 73.5 points per game in Big East contests, UConn is tallying 2.8 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (76.3 PPG).
- The Huskies are averaging 78.6 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 72.8 points per contest.
- Defensively, UConn has played better in home games this year, ceding 58.3 points per game, compared to 58.4 in road games.
- The Huskies have seen a downturn in scoring lately, putting up 69.7 points per game in their last 10 contests, 6.6 points fewer than the 76.3 they've scored this year.
