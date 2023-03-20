UConn vs. Baylor Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Monday's contest features the UConn Huskies (30-5) and the Baylor Bears (20-12) clashing at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 75-60 win for heavily favored UConn according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on March 20.
The Huskies are coming off of a 95-52 victory over Vermont in their most recent outing on Saturday.
UConn vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
UConn vs. Baylor Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 75, Baylor 60
UConn Schedule Analysis
- The Huskies defeated the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes in an 86-79 win on November 27, which was their signature victory of the season.
- The Huskies have 15 wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, the most in the country.
- When facing Quadrant 2 teams, UConn is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Huskies are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most wins.
UConn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27
- 83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14
- 67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6
- 63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29
- 60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18
UConn Performance Insights
- The Huskies' +625 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.3 points per game (26th in college basketball) while allowing 58.4 per outing (43rd in college basketball).
- With 73.5 points per game in Big East action, UConn is putting up 2.8 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (76.3 PPG).
- The Huskies are scoring 78.6 points per game at home. Away from home, they are averaging 72.8 points per contest.
- When playing at home, UConn is allowing 0.1 fewer points per game (58.3) than in road games (58.4).
- The Huskies have seen a downturn in scoring recently, putting up 69.7 points per game in their last 10 outings, 6.6 points fewer than the 76.3 they've scored this season.
