Monday's contest features the UConn Huskies (30-5) and the Baylor Bears (20-12) clashing at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 75-60 win for heavily favored UConn according to our computer prediction. Tipoff is at 9:00 PM ET on March 20.

The Huskies are coming off of a 95-52 victory over Vermont in their most recent outing on Saturday.

UConn vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut

How to Watch on TV: ESPN

UConn vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 75, Baylor 60

UConn Schedule Analysis

The Huskies defeated the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes in an 86-79 win on November 27, which was their signature victory of the season.

The Huskies have 15 wins versus Quadrant 1 teams, the most in the country.

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, UConn is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories.

When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Huskies are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most wins.

UConn 2022-23 Best Wins

86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27

83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14

67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6

63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29

60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18

UConn Performance Insights