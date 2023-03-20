Monday's contest at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion has the UConn Huskies (30-5) taking on the Baylor Bears (20-12) at 9:00 PM ET (on March 20). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 75-60 win as our model heavily favors UConn.

The Huskies are coming off of a 95-52 win over Vermont in their last outing on Saturday.

UConn vs. Baylor Game Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: ESPN

UConn vs. Baylor Score Prediction

Prediction: UConn 75, Baylor 60

UConn Schedule Analysis

On November 27, the Huskies picked up their best win of the season, an 86-79 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 3 in the AP's Top 25.

The Huskies have 15 wins against Quadrant 1 teams, the most in the country.

UConn has six wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.

The Huskies have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (eight).

UConn 2022-23 Best Wins

86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27

83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14

67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6

63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29

60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18

UConn Performance Insights