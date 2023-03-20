UConn vs. Baylor Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Monday's contest at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion has the UConn Huskies (30-5) taking on the Baylor Bears (20-12) at 9:00 PM ET (on March 20). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 75-60 win as our model heavily favors UConn.
The Huskies are coming off of a 95-52 win over Vermont in their last outing on Saturday.
UConn vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
UConn vs. Baylor Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 75, Baylor 60
UConn Schedule Analysis
- On November 27, the Huskies picked up their best win of the season, an 86-79 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 3 in the AP's Top 25.
- The Huskies have 15 wins against Quadrant 1 teams, the most in the country.
- UConn has six wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.
- The Huskies have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (eight).
UConn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27
- 83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14
- 67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6
- 63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29
- 60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18
UConn Performance Insights
- The Huskies' +625 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.3 points per game (26th in college basketball) while allowing 58.4 per contest (43rd in college basketball).
- UConn's offense has been less productive in Big East action this year, scoring 73.5 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 76.3 PPG.
- The Huskies are putting up 78.6 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 5.8 more points than they're averaging in away games (72.8).
- In 2022-23, UConn is ceding 58.3 points per game in home games. In away games, it is allowing 58.4.
- In their last 10 games, the Huskies have been scoring 69.7 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 76.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
