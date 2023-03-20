Monday's contest at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion has the UConn Huskies (30-5) taking on the Baylor Bears (20-12) at 9:00 PM ET (on March 20). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 75-60 win as our model heavily favors UConn.

The Huskies are coming off of a 95-52 win over Vermont in their last outing on Saturday.

UConn vs. Baylor Game Info

  • When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN

UConn vs. Baylor Score Prediction

  • Prediction: UConn 75, Baylor 60

UConn Schedule Analysis

  • On November 27, the Huskies picked up their best win of the season, an 86-79 victory over the Iowa Hawkeyes, who rank No. 3 in the AP's Top 25.
  • The Huskies have 15 wins against Quadrant 1 teams, the most in the country.
  • UConn has six wins against Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.
  • The Huskies have tied for the 26th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the country (eight).

UConn 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27
  • 83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14
  • 67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6
  • 63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29
  • 60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18

UConn Performance Insights

  • The Huskies' +625 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 17.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 76.3 points per game (26th in college basketball) while allowing 58.4 per contest (43rd in college basketball).
  • UConn's offense has been less productive in Big East action this year, scoring 73.5 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 76.3 PPG.
  • The Huskies are putting up 78.6 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 5.8 more points than they're averaging in away games (72.8).
  • In 2022-23, UConn is ceding 58.3 points per game in home games. In away games, it is allowing 58.4.
  • In their last 10 games, the Huskies have been scoring 69.7 points per game, an average that's slightly lower than the 76.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

