UConn vs. Baylor Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 3:40 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Monday's contest between the UConn Huskies (30-5) and the Baylor Bears (20-12) at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-60 and heavily favors UConn to take home the win. Game time is at 9:00 PM ET on March 20.
In their most recent game on Saturday, the Huskies earned a 95-52 victory over Vermont.
UConn vs. Baylor Game Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch every women's NCAA Tournament game and other live sports without cable!
UConn vs. Baylor Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 75, Baylor 60
UConn Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 3 Iowa Hawkeyes on November 27, the Huskies secured their signature win of the season, an 86-79 victory.
- The Huskies have the most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (15).
- When facing Quadrant 2 opponents, UConn is 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 22nd-most victories.
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Huskies are 8-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 26th-most wins.
UConn 2022-23 Best Wins
- 86-79 over Iowa (No. 3/AP Poll) on November 27
- 83-76 at home over Texas (No. 15/AP Poll) on November 14
- 67-56 over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on March 6
- 63-58 at home over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on January 29
- 60-51 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on February 18
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
UConn Performance Insights
- The Huskies are outscoring opponents by 17.9 points per game with a +625 scoring differential overall. They put up 76.3 points per game (26th in college basketball) and allow 58.4 per outing (43rd in college basketball).
- With 73.5 points per game in Big East tilts, UConn is scoring 2.8 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its overall average (76.3 PPG).
- When playing at home, the Huskies are averaging 5.8 more points per game (78.6) than they are on the road (72.8).
- UConn gives up 58.3 points per game in home games this season, compared to 58.4 in road games.
- On offense, the Huskies have struggled over their last 10 games, scoring 69.7 points per contest over that stretch as opposed to the 76.3 they've racked up over the course of this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.