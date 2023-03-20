The No. 2 seed UConn Huskies (30-5) will attempt to earn a trip to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup against the No. 7 seed Baylor Bears (20-12) on Monday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, starting at 9:00 PM.

UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

UConn vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison

  • The Bears put up an average of 72.2 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 58.4 the Huskies allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 58.4 points, Baylor is 18-7.
  • UConn is 22-2 when it allows fewer than 72.2 points.
  • The Huskies put up 76.3 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 63.1 the Bears allow.
  • UConn has a 21-3 record when putting up more than 63.1 points.
  • Baylor is 19-6 when allowing fewer than 76.3 points.
  • This season the Huskies are shooting 49.5% from the field, 11.1% higher than the Bears give up.
  • The Bears shoot 43.1% from the field, 8.4% higher than the Huskies allow.

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/5/2023 Marquette W 81-52 Mohegan Sun Arena
3/6/2023 Villanova W 67-56 Mohegan Sun Arena
3/18/2023 Vermont W 95-52 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
3/20/2023 Baylor - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion

