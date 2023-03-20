How to Watch the UConn vs. Baylor Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 20, 2023 at 3:12 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The No. 2 seed UConn Huskies (30-5) will attempt to earn a trip to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup against the No. 7 seed Baylor Bears (20-12) on Monday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, starting at 9:00 PM.
UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
UConn vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison
- The Bears put up an average of 72.2 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 58.4 the Huskies allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 58.4 points, Baylor is 18-7.
- UConn is 22-2 when it allows fewer than 72.2 points.
- The Huskies put up 76.3 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 63.1 the Bears allow.
- UConn has a 21-3 record when putting up more than 63.1 points.
- Baylor is 19-6 when allowing fewer than 76.3 points.
- This season the Huskies are shooting 49.5% from the field, 11.1% higher than the Bears give up.
- The Bears shoot 43.1% from the field, 8.4% higher than the Huskies allow.
UConn Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/5/2023
|Marquette
|W 81-52
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|3/6/2023
|Villanova
|W 67-56
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|3/18/2023
|Vermont
|W 95-52
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|3/20/2023
|Baylor
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
