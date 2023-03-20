The No. 2 seed UConn Huskies (30-5) will attempt to earn a trip to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup against the No. 7 seed Baylor Bears (20-12) on Monday at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion, starting at 9:00 PM.

UConn Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, March 20, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

UConn vs. Baylor Scoring Comparison

The Bears put up an average of 72.2 points per game, 13.8 more points than the 58.4 the Huskies allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 58.4 points, Baylor is 18-7.

UConn is 22-2 when it allows fewer than 72.2 points.

The Huskies put up 76.3 points per game, 13.2 more points than the 63.1 the Bears allow.

UConn has a 21-3 record when putting up more than 63.1 points.

Baylor is 19-6 when allowing fewer than 76.3 points.

This season the Huskies are shooting 49.5% from the field, 11.1% higher than the Bears give up.

The Bears shoot 43.1% from the field, 8.4% higher than the Huskies allow.

