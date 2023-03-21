How to Watch the Bruins vs. Senators Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 21
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 1:13 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Having taken three in a row, the Boston Bruins welcome in the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.
See the Bruins-Senators game on ESPN+, NESN, TSN5, and RDS2.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, TSN5, and RDS2
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Bruins vs. Senators Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|2/20/2023
|Bruins
|Senators
|3-1 BOS
|12/27/2022
|Senators
|Bruins
|3-2 (F/SO) OTT
|10/18/2022
|Senators
|Bruins
|7-5 OTT
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have conceded 147 total goals (only 2.1 per game), the fewest in NHL play.
- The Bruins' 261 total goals (3.8 per game) rank second in the league.
- In the last 10 contests, the Bruins have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.
- Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have given up 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 41 goals during that stretch.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|69
|48
|44
|92
|93
|43
|40%
|Brad Marchand
|61
|20
|41
|61
|62
|28
|36.2%
|David Krejci
|63
|14
|40
|54
|33
|14
|48.7%
|Patrice Bergeron
|69
|26
|28
|54
|18
|35
|60.7%
|Pavel Zacha
|69
|18
|30
|48
|27
|26
|42.1%
Senators Stats & Trends
- The Senators concede 3.3 goals per game (228 in total), 20th in the NHL.
- With 218 goals (3.1 per game), the Senators have the NHL's 19th-ranked offense.
- In the last 10 contests, the Senators have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Senators have given up 3.8 goals per game (38 total) in those 10 outings.
- They have put up 31 goals over that stretch.
Senators Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tim Stützle
|66
|35
|43
|78
|50
|50
|40.4%
|Brady Tkachuk
|70
|30
|42
|72
|42
|26
|47.8%
|Claude Giroux
|70
|28
|39
|67
|31
|45
|58.9%
|Alex DeBrincat
|70
|21
|35
|56
|32
|40
|64.3%
|Drake Batherson
|70
|21
|34
|55
|35
|34
|34.3%
