Having taken three in a row, the Boston Bruins welcome in the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday, beginning at 7:00 PM ET.

See the Bruins-Senators game on ESPN+, NESN, TSN5, and RDS2.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs. Senators Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/20/2023 Bruins Senators 3-1 BOS 12/27/2022 Senators Bruins 3-2 (F/SO) OTT 10/18/2022 Senators Bruins 7-5 OTT

Bruins Stats & Trends

The Bruins have conceded 147 total goals (only 2.1 per game), the fewest in NHL play.

The Bruins' 261 total goals (3.8 per game) rank second in the league.

In the last 10 contests, the Bruins have claimed 85.0% of the possible points with a 7-3-0 record.

Over on the defensive side, the Bruins have given up 2.2 goals per game (22 total) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 41 goals during that stretch.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % David Pastrnak 69 48 44 92 93 43 40% Brad Marchand 61 20 41 61 62 28 36.2% David Krejci 63 14 40 54 33 14 48.7% Patrice Bergeron 69 26 28 54 18 35 60.7% Pavel Zacha 69 18 30 48 27 26 42.1%

Senators Stats & Trends

The Senators concede 3.3 goals per game (228 in total), 20th in the NHL.

With 218 goals (3.1 per game), the Senators have the NHL's 19th-ranked offense.

In the last 10 contests, the Senators have gone 4-5-1 (65.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Senators have given up 3.8 goals per game (38 total) in those 10 outings.

They have put up 31 goals over that stretch.

Senators Key Players