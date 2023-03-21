The Boston Bruins (53-11-5) host the Ottawa Senators (34-31-5) at TD Garden on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, TSN5, and RDS2. The Bruins have won three games in a row.

In the last 10 contests, the Bruins have gone 7-3-0. They have scored 41 goals, while their opponents have scored 22. They have gone on the power play 30 times during that span, and have capitalized with five goals (16.7% of opportunities).

Get ready for this matchup by checking out our pick for who will come out on top in Tuesday's hockey action.

Bruins vs. Senators Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Bruins 5, Senators 1.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-295)

Bruins (-295) Total Pick: Under (6.5)

Under (6.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Bruins (-3.4)

Check out the latest odds for this game

Bruins Splits and Trends

The Bruins have gone 7-5-12 in overtime matchups as part of an overall record of 53-11-5.

In the 19 games Boston has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 12-5-2 record (good for 26 points).

In the four games this season the Bruins scored only one goal, they've finished 1-3-0 (two points).

Boston has finished 1-3-2 in the six games this season when it scored two goals (registering four points).

The Bruins are 51-4-3 in the 58 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 105 points).

In the 31 games when Boston has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it has a 26-2-3 record (55 points).

In the 43 games this season in which it has outshot its opponent, Boston is 30-8-5 (65 points).

The Bruins have been outshot by opponents in 25 games, going 22-3-0 to register 44 points.

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Senators AVG Senators Rank 2nd 3.78 Goals Scored 3.11 18th 1st 2.13 Goals Allowed 3.26 19th 9th 32.9 Shots 33.1 7th 8th 29.6 Shots Allowed 31.9 21st 12th 22.4% Power Play % 24% 7th 1st 85.8% Penalty Kill % 82.5% 7th

Bruins vs. Senators Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, TSN5, and RDS2

TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, TSN5, and RDS2

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

