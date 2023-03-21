A pair of the NBA's top players will be going head to head when Jayson Tatum (30 points per game, sixth in league) and the Boston Celtics (49-23) travel to face De'Aaron Fox (25.5, 13th) and the Sacramento Kings (43-28) on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS.

In this article, you can take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Celtics vs. Kings matchup.

Celtics vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Tuesday, March 21, 2023

Tuesday, March 21, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS

NBA TV, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BOS Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Celtics vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Celtics vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Celtics outscore opponents by 5.3 points per game (scoring 117.6 points per game to rank fourth in the league while giving up 112.3 per contest to rank seventh in the NBA) and have a +386 scoring differential overall.

The Kings' +194 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.7 points per game) is a result of putting up 121 points per game (first in NBA) while allowing 118.3 per contest (27th in league).

These teams are scoring 238.6 points per game between them, 0.4 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

These teams allow 230.6 points per game combined, 8.4 points fewer than this matchup's total.

Boston has won 37 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 35 times.

Sacramento has put together a 40-29-2 ATS record so far this year.

Celtics and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Celtics +340 +155 - Kings +7000 +2200 -

